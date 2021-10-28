How Diablo Immortal is bringing the iconic experience to mobile devices

Diablo Immortal, the latest iteration of Blizzard’s long-running action RPG, takes the series to handheld devices. While traditionally the Diablo series was limited to PC and console platforms, Diablo Immortal, developed by Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase, has been designed from the ground up to provide the authentic Diablo experience on a mobile screen with touch controls.

Diablo Immortal also includes support for selected controllers in the upcoming Closed Beta.

Diablo Immortal promises to provide players with an authentic Diablo experience

Diablo Immortal features all the depth, intensity, and unbridled mayhem of the genre-defining action role-playing game franchise in a persistent, massively multiplayer online mobile game that players can experience anytime, anywhere.

The story of Diablo Immortal takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, where the players will experience the eternal war between the Immortals and the Shadows, first hand.

Diablo Immortal utilizes a unique world ranking system that will help all players get on an equal playing field. Any new players with a rank lower than the world rank will gain XP points at an increased rate, while players of higher or equal world rank gain XP at a standard rate.

Diablo Immortal brings familiar weapons and armor systems while innovating on it. Players will be able to upgrade their legendary armor set and achieve the awakened state. A new end-game gear system called 'Set items', is being added for secondary gear slots (hands, feet, neck, waist, and two rings). Players will loot 'Set items' that confer unique bonuses if three or six pieces are worn together, allowing for even more customization options to fit any playstyle.

The 8v8 Battleground Ladder will pit players against each other to fight and compete for the top spot, as they compete to be the best.

Aside from the existing classes of the Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, and Wizard, Diablo Immortal is introducing a new class, The Necromancer. The fan-favorite Necromancer will reanimate corpses to create an army of the dead while inflicting curses and pestilence upon the enemies of the Sanctuary.

Diablo Immortal is also bringing in much-requested controller support for the closed beta, and while the initial list is limited, it is expected to grow leading up to the game's launch. Controller functionality will be limited to character navigation and combat, while all UI menus will still be controlled by the touch screen as of now.

