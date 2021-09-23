Why Diablo II: Resurrected is more than just an ordinary remaster?

Diablo II: Resurrected is one of the most anticipated games of 2021.

This is because the game brings an all time classic back to the fans after a long time. Diablo II: Resurrected is a direct remaster of the classic game Diablo II. It has been almost 21 years since its initial release and therefore the faithful to the franchise are eagerly waiting to try it out.

However, it is not just the old fans; new players are excited as well. Action RPG games have been very popular in recent times due to games like Path of Exile and even Diablo III. Therefore, players are thrilled to play the game that started it all once again in 2021.

This means that expectations are huge and thus the developers have ensured that the game provides more than just a visual upgrade to the 21-year old classic.

Five new gameplay features that have been added to Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo II: Resurrected has quite a few quality of life improvements to the original game that will make it easier for new players. Since it is coming back in 2021, some of the old hardcore features have been streamlined in accordance with current popular demand.

Diablo @Diablo



And they have not forgotten about you.



💀 #Diablo2Resurrected Hell's Evils have been resurrected...And they have not forgotten about you. Hell's Evils have been resurrected...



And they have not forgotten about you.



💀 #Diablo2Resurrected https://t.co/AmbXzZKd6W

The quality of life features regarding Diablo II: Resurrected have been listed below.

1. Auto Gold pickup

Auto Gold Pickup is a vital option in Diablo II: Resurrected (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Gold is quite vital in Diablo II. However, in the previous version players had to pick it up manually. In Diablo II: Resurrected, the gold will automatically be added to the player's inventory as soon as it drops.

2. Customizable Map Opacity

Players can change the map opacity for better experience (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

In games like Diablo II: Resurrected, getting lost is very common. Therefore, players often open the map and play to make sure the routes do not get confusing. Diablo II: Resurrected offers an option to change map opacity so that players can keep the map open at all times to make navigation easier.

3. New Key Bindings

Diablo II offers a wide range of key customization options (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Diablo II: Resurrected offers more extensive key bindings to players. They can customize the controls in the manner they want for both PC as well as the controllers.

4. Faster Communication

Chatting and communication is made easier through emote wheel (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Players do not need to open all chat and type in order to communicate with others. Players can use an emote wheel for faster communication and thereby make their life easier during fights, both in the co-op mode as well as pvp

5. Subtitle Toggles

Also Read

Players can now toggle NPC and normal subtitles (Image via Diablo II: Resurrected)

Players can now toggle the subtitles according to their own free will. If players want, they can also toggle the NPC greeting subtitles as well. This is because many players do not like when subtitles pop up on the screen during cinematics. Therefore, toggleable subtitles is definitely a valuable feature to have.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Rohit Mishra