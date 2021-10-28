Diablo Immortal introduces the fan-favorite Necromancer class

Diablo Immortal features the depth, intensity, and unbridled experience of the genre-defining action role-playing game franchise in a consistent, massively multiplayer online mobile game that players will be able to enjoy anytime and anywhere.

Diablo is one of the most recognizable action role-playing, hack and slash, dungeon crawler video game series. Diablo Immortal, the latest iteration of the series, takes this iconic gameplay formula to the mobile platform and promises to provide an authentic experience while adapting to the new system.

The closed beta adds the new Necromancer class along with controller support as well as many other developments to the system which will be discussed in the article below.

The Necromancer class joins Diablo Immortal in the closed beta

While Diablo Immortal will be launching on both Android and iOS, the upcoming closed beta will unfortunately be limited to the Android platform. Aside from the Necromancer Class and added controller support, Diablo Immortal's closed beta is also introducing new PvP and PvE updates.

Diablo Immortal introduces Necromancer class

Ever since its introduction in Diablo II, the Necromancer has become a fan-favorite class. With the ability to raise the dead, it is arguably one of the strongest classes in the Diablo franchise. With the addition of this highly anticipated class, the classes in Diablo Immortal currently are:

Barbarian

Crusader

Demon Hunter

Monk

Necromancer

Wizard

Challange the Immortal

Challenge the Immortal is the new PvP mode being added to the Cycle of Strife, the eternal war between the Immortals and the Shadows. After the Shadows win the Rite of Exile against the Immortal faction, they’ll face the top Immortals player in a 30 (Shadows) vs. 1 (Immortal) battle. The immortal player will get a host of powers, becoming a challenging raid boss that Shadow players have to take down together.

Battleground Ladders

The 8v8 battleground PvP system is getting a ladder system, where players will need to face off against each other and compete for the top spot. Various new class balances and other impactful elements are being added to the battleground as well.

Set Items and Set Bonuses

The set item is a new end-game gear system being added to the game. The secondary set item consists of six pieces including hands, feet, neck, waist, and two rings. These confer unique bonuses if either three or six pieces are worn together, allowing for a combination of set bonuses and even more customization options to fit any playstyle.

The Helliquary

Up to 8 players will be able to challenge the Helliquary raid boss.

Controller Support

Controller support is being added to Diablo Immortal, and while the initial list is limited, it is expected to grow prior to the launch. The controllers currently supported in the closed beta consist of,

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X/S Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Sony Dualshock 4

Razer Kishi

