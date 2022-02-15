Top 5 advanced classes in Lost Ark

Players of Lost Ark are able to create many powerful builds to help them crush their foes. With five separate character classes and 15 advanced classes, some players may be overwhelmed with the sheer amount of available builds to choose from.

Luckily, each class has a very powerful advanced build that can help them to stand out from a crowd and bring their unique touch to the combat of Lost Ark.

Each character class of Lost Ark contains advanced classes that bring a special advantage to combat

Each class in Lost Ark is special in its own way. The five classes consist of the following:

Warriors

Martial Artists

Mages

Gunners

Assassins

Each of the aforementioned classes brings unique benefits to the table. While each of them is capable of holding their own, certain advanced classes stand out from the crowd.

The Warrior - Paladin

Warriors excel at shielding others from damage and breaking through the front lines. One of the most powerful advanced classes, and one every group needs, is the Paladin.

The Paladin is capable of not only healing and buffing their allies, but also dealing out damage as well. The Paladin is a powerful choice that works in both the PvE and PvP environments.

The Martial Artist - Soulfist

The Martial Artist is a highly-capable class on its own. It specializes in dealing out high numbers of DPS, and this is something it does extremely well at. The advanced class, Soulfist takes this to another level.

The Soulfist is punishing to play for the beginner due to balancing abilities and power usage. However, if players learn the class, they will deal devastating damage in PvP and PvE.

The Mage - Bard

While the Mage class excels at pummeling foes to dust with highly-specialized spells, one of the most-advanced classes, the Bard aims to keep teammates alive.

Another specialized class for party support, the Bard is an advanced class that almost every team will enjoy having around. Due to the supportive nature of the Bard, players will find themselves welcome everywhere in PvP and PvE.

The Gunner - Deadeye

Gunners are the ranged damage powerhouse in Lost Ark. For players looking for an advanced class with a high-skill ceiling with almost limitless potential, the Deadeye is the class for them.

Able to switch between multiple guns: the pistol, rifle and shotgun, the Deadeye is capable of adapting to any situation. With movement abilities combined with damage, this class is powerful in PvP and PvE.

The Assassin - Deathblade

Playing as an assassin in Lost Ark can see players dishing out eye-watering numbers of damage from the shadows. For players looking for a capable class that is strong in both PvP and PvE, the Deathblade allows high damage based on proper positioning.

Players who choose the Deathblade will want to avoid being struck and stand behind the target in order to dish out maximum damage.

Pick the character class that feels right

Players should explore the world of Lost Ark with a character class they enjoy playing (Image via Smilegate)

Players are able to create six characters with a free account of Lost Ark. So, players do not need to commit to one class right away. It is important to try out classes first and see what works best for each individual's playstyle.

After all, it may not be fun to play a class players do not enjoy just to deal high damage. It's best to pick the one that is like the best, and mastery of the class will follow with time.

