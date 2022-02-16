Lost Ark has no current plans to come to consoles

Lost Ark had yet another successful launch, this time releasing to western players in the EU and NA regions.

The game is breaking records on Steam and is one of the hottest PC games to arrive so far in 2022. However, console players can't help but feel left out with the MMORPG only being available on PC.

This has many players wondering whether Lost Ark will ever come to console. As of now, Smilegate has confirmed that there are no plans to release it anywhere other than PC.

Lost Ark is not coming to consoles any time soon, if at all

Smilegate developed the MMORPG for its original and western versions. However, the recent release was handled by Amazon Games.

Not only is Amazon Games making games specifically for PC, developers of Smilegate have also only had one game shipped to consoles. CrossfireX released on Xbox consoles February 10, 2022.

The studio has had one game arrive on consoles since it was created. That gives a strong indication that Lost Ark won't be coming to consoles. Take a look at MMO's FAQ page for further confirmation.

The FAQ page answers the question of it will only be on PC (Image via Smilegate)

Additionally, the official Twitter account has been responding to users with the same question. Will it be on PC only? Will it ever come to console? Those users have been informed that no console port is in the works.

As far back as June 2021, the Twitter account was adamant that there will be no console version. The free-to-play MMORPG was only ever set to arrive on PC through the Steam platform.

Lost Ark @playlostark @BoxajoeGaming Once Lost Ark launches, you can download the game on Steam. Lost Ark is free-to-play, but you will need a Steam account in order to launch it. There are no plans for a console version at this point in time. @BoxajoeGaming Once Lost Ark launches, you can download the game on Steam. Lost Ark is free-to-play, but you will need a Steam account in order to launch it. There are no plans for a console version at this point in time.

Several MMORPGs have made their way to consoles, such as DC Universe Online and The Elder Scrolls Online. That's enough to keep players' hopes up, even if it is just a bit.

For now, there are no console plans for the Smilegate title, but never say never in the world of gaming. They could easily walk back on their statements and bring it to console systems someday, no matter how unlikely it seems.

Edited by Saman