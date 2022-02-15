CrossfireX's current situation: From Xbox Game Pass debacle to poor gameplay reception, things go from bad to worse

CrossfireX has been a hot mess since its release in February, and things haven't gone according to plans for the developers.

The game was launched on Xbox consoles and is available on the Xbox Game Pass. The plan was to keep multiplayer free-to-play and allow Xbox Game Pass owners to enjoy Operation Catalyst - one of the two single-player campaigns.

Unfortunately, much to the frustration of the fans, the single-player campaign which was supposed to be free, was locked behind a paywall. The promised content is still to be made available, and the game's launch has been nothing but a can of problems.

CrossfireX suffers an extremely tumultuous launch on Xbox Game Pass, situation yet to improve

While CrossfireX was removed from the Game Pass for a short while, it has made a comeback, with the entire multiplayer available to all the players. However, players are redirected to the Microsoft Store on their consoles to play Operation Catalyst. This is not what the plan was, and so far, there has been no update about the problem.

Amidst rumors of removal, it was speculated by the community that the game may have been removed to re-upload the correct package. That has sadly not been the case, and single-player content remains locked in its entirety.

But the problem with CrossfireX doesn't end here. Players invested in the game because they wanted to extend their experience and gameplay hours if the game was good. Unfortunately, the exact opposite has happened in the game.

The single-player campaigns are extremely poor, with the game's multiplayer itself being mediocre at best. The campaign is extremely generic for Operation Catalyst. The story feels shallow at times, the length of the campaign itself isn't long enough, and the gunplay feels like something out of an early-2000's game.

With such a sorry state of affairs, players have no incentive to want to buy Operation Catalyst. The situation turned for the worse with the fact that there's not a single achievement of the game in the single-player campaign. Such a state is both ludicrous and bizarre at the same time.

All games can't be winners. Also, I would like to have a word with the person responsible for not including any single-player achievements. 🤬 Crossfire X 1K

But it's not just the lack of achievements, which forms one of the many reasons for the flak. Even the multiplayer has several issues along with the game as a whole. The players haven't taken kindly to this 2022 launch and there have been angry reactions from many fans who were really hyped for the game.

colteastwood @Colteastwood CrossFireX is out and not a single review logged on Metacritic from the industry. Remedy has been hit or miss for me. I got a weird promotional opportunity with this game a month ago and turned it down, I saw the writing on the wall for awhile. CrossFireX is out and not a single review logged on Metacritic from the industry. Remedy has been hit or miss for me. I got a weird promotional opportunity with this game a month ago and turned it down, I saw the writing on the wall for awhile. https://t.co/LvAAiVLTkN

Remedy has a solid reputation when it comes to game-making. Both Control and Alan Wake have found success in the community, and expectations from CrossfireX were high.

Unfortunately, the game's launch has been an absolute disaster, be it the overall design or the Xbox Game Pass fiasco. 2022 may be less than 2 months old. Unfortunately Crossfire X will leave a sour taste in the mouth of the fans for a long time.

We've received an overwhelming amount of feedback from the CrossfireX community, which we are extremely grateful for. The development team is looking for feedback from all players. Please visit the official website for more details.

The game's developer, Remedy, has come out stating that it has taken the feedback and will incorporate the necessary changes. But the game barely feels complete at the moment. Considering things are so grim, it would perhaps have been if the developers had waited to launch CrossfireX when it had a proper shape.

Disclaimer: Operation Catalyst will be added to the Xbox Game Pass after a planned update today.

