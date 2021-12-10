Alan Wake 2 announced at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 revealed a bunch of top-tier games that will be released in the coming days. Amongst one of the most interesting reveals was that of Alan Wake 2.

The first Alan Wake game was quite noteworthy and is still a fan favorite amongst many. It is one of those games that will attract the player's attention through immaculate action and story-telling.

So the demand for a new Alan Wake game has always existed amongst the fanbase. Their prayers seem to have been answered as the sequel was officially revealed with a small teaser at The Game Awards 2021.

Alan Wake 2 will be a survival horror game unlike its action-based predecesor

Alan Wake 1 was an action game at heart. Despite the horror elements that were involved within the title, it was still filled with action and thrill. It seems though that Alan Wake 2 will take a detour from that idea.

The developers confirmed right after the showcase at The Game Awards 2021 that Alan Wake 2 will be a survival horror game. The sequel is going to have a very dark setting and players will witness something completely new.

Even though the exact date for the release was not provided by the developers, it has been confirmed that Alan Wake 2 is set to arrive in 2023. The game still has a lot of work left. Developers will eventually showcase more about the title in 2022.

Despite that, fans should be thrilled about the release of a new Alan Wake game considering the quality that the first one showcased. Alan Wake is quite possibly one of the most popular franchises in the gaming world.

The first Alan Wake game was released back in 2010, garnering positive reviews across the board. Even to this day, industry veterans keep recommending Alan Wake to young gamers in order to experience something very unique and varied.

Alan Wake 2 will be released for PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

However, considering game development has become quite slow over the past few years, fans should expect delays just to avoid heartbreak.

