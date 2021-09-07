Alan Wake Remastered confirmed for PC along with current and next generation consoles

After years of requests by the community and recent leaks, fans can finally be happy, as Remedy has started announcing their plans for the Alan Wake universe.

Confirmed by Creative Director and Writer Sam Lake, Alan Wake Remastered has finally been announced on the Sudden Stop fan-site in the form of a letter to the community.

We can't thank you enough for the love and support you've shown #AlanWake these 11 years… but I can try.



I wrote you a letter on our lovely, long-time fan site, @TheSuddenStop.



Welcome to Bright Falls, again, for the first time. ❤️ 🔦 This is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL pic.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021

Alan Wake Remastered is being made in partnership with Epic Games Publishing, and will be available on multiple platforms including, PC (Epic Games Store), Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

The open letter to the fans also mentions how Alan Wake Remastered is for the fans, as the community has been asking for a new rendition of the title for the past 11 years.

What happened to Alan Wake?

Image via Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake is an action-adventure game developed by the Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment, in partnership with Microsoft Studios for Xbox 360 and Windows PC. The story features a thriller novelist named Alan Wake uncovering the mysteries behind his wife’s disappearance during their vacation in the fictional town of Bright Falls, all while experiencing the plot of his novel coming to life, one which he can’t remember writing.

Image via Remedy Entertainment

Also Read

However, the game didn’t have a successful sales record, and all the planned sequels were canceled. In 2019, they got the publishing rights for Alan Wake back from Microsoft. Remedy, however, teased the return of the Alan Wake franchise with easter eggs in their 2019 game “Control,” before teasing Alan Wake in Control’s “AWE” expansion.

Remedy Entertainment, however, has not given any date for the release, but has confirmed that the game will launch this fall. Make sure to read the open letter by Sam Lake to the fans, and get ready to head back to Bright Falls.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod