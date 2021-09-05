Alan Wake Remastered for PS4/PS5 could be announced at the PlayStation Showcase

Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 was recently listed on a Taiwanese site for October 5th, 2021.

Alan Wake is one of Remedy’s most iconic third-person survival horror supernatural games. It, along with Quantum Break and Control, is part of Remedy’s supernatural game series.

According to a recent listing, the remaster of Alan Wake is due to be released on October 5th, 2021. Well-known gaming industry insider Daniel Ahmed has stated that the game will be revealed next week, which could very well be part of sony’s upcoming PlayStation Showcase.

Alan Wake is Remedy’s one of the most iconic games. When the second expansion of Control AWE properly tied the game back with Alan Wake, many fans went back to play the classic.

During the Apple vs Epic trial, documents regarding a remake/ remaster of Alan Wake came forward. Accordingly, the project is being funded by Epic for an exclusivity title.

A Taiwanese site rakuten.com listed Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems. Pre-orders for the game were listed for NT$ 788/- (New Taiwanese Doller) or close to $30 (USD); ₹2000 (INR). Since then, the listing has been taken down, and only screenshots remain.

Any details regarding the game are unknown. Fans are also unsure if the remaster contains only the main Alan Wake game or its standalone expansion Alan Wake American Nightmare.

According to well-known game industry insider Daniel Ahmed, the Alan Wake Remaster will be revealed next week. In reply to a tweet by Wario64, he wrote:

"Will be announced next week."

This has led many fans to believe that it will be announced during the Sony PlayStation Showcase set for next week, September 9th, 2021.

In recent months, there has been a resurgence of remakes and remasters for the new generation of Consoles. Fans are excited to revisit one of their favorite games, Alan Wake, remastered for the current generation of consoles.

However, confirmation regarding this remaster is still up in the air but could be revealed next week for the leaked release date of October 5th, 2021.

