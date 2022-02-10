CrossfireX stumbles at launch, as Xbox Game Pass players fail to access Operation Catalyst

CrossfireX has finally been released worldwide, and the game has arrived on the Xbox consoles as promised.
At launch, CrossfireX has two single-player campaigns. All existing Xbox Game Pass owners should have access to Operation Catalyst free of cost. That was always the plan, and many fans were hoping to play the campaign on day one. But things haven't gone as per the initial plans, resulting in a significant problem for the developers.
Remedy Games has developed the latest addition to the multiplayer-based FPS genre. The game has been published jointly by Smilegate and Xbox Game Studios, and it was already planned that it would be a day one release on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. However, the plans have not been entirely delivered as the multiplayer modes have become available, but some shortcomings exist.
CrossfireX's Operation Catalyst stays locked for Xbox Game Pass owners
The original plans of CrossfireX had been to provide something extra aside from the multiplayer to the Xbox Game Pass owners. With the game launching with two campaigns, Operation Catalyst is planned to be made available to all players who own the Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, the game has been launched exclusively on both generations of Xbox consoles and hence the offer is also limited to the console version of the pass.
Unexpectedly, reports started flocking in that Operation Catalyst is locked behind a paywall despite players owning the Xbox Game Pass. While a single-player campaign is within the game, it requires a purchase just like the other campaign. Bui had things gone according to plan, Operation Catalyst should have been unlocked for Xbox Game Pass owners and shouldn't have required a separate purchase.
It's unknown what has led to the exact problem. But fans should be happy to know that Remedy Games are aware of the situation. There has also been an official tweet in this regard that states that the problem has been acknowledged. The tweet further states that the issue is being worked on at the time of writing.
This will undoubtedly be a significant issue for many players as the recent trend of FPS games has been to concentrate on the multiplayer area. Remedy Games has promised that there will be exciting aspects to the single-player campaigns, but players have so far been locked out of it.
There is no confirmation or ETA on when the problem will be resolved. However, the multiplayer modes are working as planned, and players can try different modes like Capture and Team Death Match if they want to learn the nuances of CrossfireX.