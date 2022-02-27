G2's m0NESY pulls off insane 1v3 clutch against NAVI in the IEM Katowice 2022 CS:GO semifinals

The youngest member of G2's CS:GO team m0NESY just pulled off an incredible clutch against NAVI in the IEM Katowice 2022, showcasing why he is predicted to be one of the best players of all time.

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov is a sixteen year old Russian Esports player who was signed by G2 in October 2021. He made his debut when he was only fourteen, placing second in his first official match. He took a break throughout most of 2021, returning to the scene after leaving his former team NAVI to join G2.

During the latest match in the semifinals of IEM Katowice 2022, NAVI had three players still alive, one of them being "s1mple", who is regarded as one of the best CS:GO players of all time. NAVI had to plant the bomb at either of the two sites on the map and defend it until it could successfully detonate or they could also kill all of their opponents to win the round.

m0NESY hits insane shots to win 1v3 in semifinals

While s1mple was running to the bomb site to plant the bomb, the sixteen-year-old player made his way towards his opponents, missing his initial shot at an enemy while s1mple planted the bomb. After his first miss, he fired another bullet, hitting and killing NAVI's player "b1t" while the casters became more and more excited. One of the casters said:

"m0NESY wants to dedicate his life to this bomb site. Eight seconds, if he can drop the bomb it would be everything, but it travels into the site, one on two for m0NESY."

m0NESY inched closer to the bomb site, leaving himself exposed to lure out his enemies. After landing an insane flick on NAVI's "electronic", he took a final shot at s1mple, killed him, and secured the defuse. This caused the crowd and the casters to go crazy as he successfully brought back the unfavorable round. The caster roared at the top of his lungs:

"It's sacrificial, he gives his position away! But this man! Oh, the shepherd's staff takes down the GOAT, and he takes s1mple out of the round to give it to G2! Unbelievable to find all three!"

Many Reddit users commented on the insane comeback, with many predicting that the young player will be remembered as one of the best players in CS:GO's history, if not the best.

With such an impressive display of accuracy and skill, it's no wonder G2 wanted to sign the young player. As time goes on, we may even see him get better than he is now. At such an early stage of his career, he's outperforming most players in the game.

