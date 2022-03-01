“Samuel Jackson”: xQc hilariously fails to answer a question in 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Felix “xQc” has returned to streaming a variety of games after becoming one of the first streamers to beat the newly launched FromSoftware title Elden Ring. Ever since the game’s release on February 25, 2022, the streamer has constantly played Elden Ring, and he beat it after playing for around fifty hours.

Ever since then, he has gone back to playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP) with his friends. xQc recently decided to play a video game adaption of the famous quiz show Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

He was presented with an in-game question about former US presidents. Reading through the options, xQc listed out the names of presidents and hilariously included Samuel Jackson among them.

xQc manages to get the name of a former US president wrong

The Canadian streamer had been streaming for around fifteen hours when the said incident took place. At the start of his daily stream, he popped off by playing GTA 5 RP for a good couple of hours, after which he decided to react to some content sent to him by viewers in the Twitch Chat.

He soon got back to playing Elden Ring on his PlayStation 5 and seemed to get bored playing it. After this, he went on to play indie titles for his stream viewers. As he started to play Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, he was faced with the question:

“Which of these is not a first name of a former U.S. president?”

Pondering over the answer, he listed out potential options:

“Woodrow Wilson. Thomas Jefferson? Samuel… Jackson?”

He then went on to choose the second option listed as Warren. Seeing that the correct answer was the fourth option, the character in-game ironically said:

“What a dumb mistake on my part, really…”

Listening to the sly reply of the in-game character, the streamer let out a small laugh. He then landed up winning a thousand dollars in-game and went on to play another round of the quiz show.

Fans react to xQc’s answer in 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Fans on Reddit had hysterical reactions towards the streamer's answer. They reiterated what the in-game character said regarding the incorrect answer and mentioned how the streamer didn't know the capital of his own country.

The former professional Overwatch player is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. He is currently ranked third in terms of popularity and boasts a massive 10 million followers on the platform. He also averages around 75k viewers per stream.

The 26-year-old is also known for his long streaming sessions. In total, he has streamed for a staggering 16,883 hours.

