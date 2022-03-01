"What are they doing to me": xQc finds his dubbing in QTCinderella's 'Shitcamp Confessionals' hilarious

While many may sometimes accuse xQc of being a hothead, the streamer often laughs at himself on and off-stream when something truly hilarious happens. The much-delayed QTCinderella series, "Shitcamp Confessionals," was finally released last month, but he had not yet reviewed his part in the show until recently.

In a recent stream, he reacted to a dubbed version of the part of the show featuring him.

xQc reacts to his role's dubbed version in new QTCinderella series

(the clip starts at 12:37 in the full VOD)

The streamer has been playing Elden Ring continuously since the game was released on February 25 and had originally scheduled this stream to be the final Elden Ring walkthrough. Before firing up the game, though, xQc took a request from a viewer to watch a dubbed version of his part in Shitcamp Confessionals.

The clip here is of the Spanish version of Cindrella's show, where xQc introduces himself with his usual dry humor.

"I am far too famous to be demeaned by participating in this. This is beneath me. Children ..."

For comparison, in the English version, the streamer is seen saying:

"I often get asked don't you get tired of streaming. What will I get tired of being too rich, too famous, or too successful?"

The difference between the two quotes prompted the streamer to blurt out:

"What are they doing to me?"

While how there is so much disparity between the two versions of the same video is currently unknown, the former Overwatch pro enjoyed his dubbed version's ethnic humor as well.

Fans react to dubbing mess up in the latest 'Shitcamp Confessionals EP'

The community had a wide variety of opinions to share after watching the hilarious faux pas from QTCinderella's team.

Some users appreciated the editor of the dubbed videos, as most members of the community believe this to be a staged prank by the producers.

xQc is a former esports athlete in Overwatch who is mostly engaged in GTA RP and Just Chatting content these days. In the same stream as the clip in question, he also became the first streamer to finish the new popular game Elden Ring.

While the streamer moved onto Elden Ring after watching the clip, fans are awaiting what the streamer will have to say about the community's opinion that this is, in fact, a staged prank and if the streamer will "retaliate" or not.

