Top 5 Elden Ring streamers on Twitch right now

With the release of Elden Ring, Souls fans have gone crazy and the hype is real. Big streamers on all platforms are streaming it and everyone seems to love it.

It does get a bit annoying at times and makes one rage quit (being a Souls Game) but that is what also makes players want to keep going and not stop until they defeat just another boss. That is what all of the players who have played a Souls game has felt at some point in their life.

Elden Ring is an action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It features elements that are similar to those found in other games developed by FromSoftware like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne, and Souls Series.

With all the great reviews and ratings from critics, it is one of the most trending games right now.

Top 5 Elden Ring Twitch streamers at the moment include Jerma985, Fextralife and more

5) Jerma985

Jeremy "Jerma985" is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer and voice actor. He is best known for his "Borderline surreal" engagement-based livestreams on Twitch. He primarily streams video games (mostly The Sims) while interacting with viewers in the chat.

He recently started playing the game as Prisoner and has been engrossed into the game completely for the past few days. Unsurprisingly, he too has had his share of rage moments.

4) Maximilian_DOOD

Maximilian "Maximilian Dood" is a YouTube video editor and Twitch streamer. Unlike most YouTubers, Max began his career at the age of 42 and has received more than one million views in his initial days. Max was even approached by Epic Games to promote Fortnite but he declined the offer because he was not interested in playing it.

Max creates a fun combination of humor and gameplay in his streams, which is why his channel is among the top viewed Elden Ring content on Twitch at the moment.

3) Fextralife

Fextralife is a video game news resource and gaming hub fueled by a team of dedicated gamers with a focus on the RPG genre as well as innovative games. The streaming group has multiple streamers streaming their own content on their channel.

As for Elden Ring, CAS has been the one to stream the game. CAS too has been exploring the game mechanics by playing the prisoner class and has been enjoying the game a lot so far.

However, he feels that his stream is not family friendly and might even be the opposite of it. His fans have been enjoying the content and Fextralife has come out to become one of the most-viewed channels when it comes to streaming the game.

2) moistCr1TiKaL

Charles "CR1TiKaL" is an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer. White began streaming on Twitch in 2018, when he mostly streamed gaming content. As of February 2022, White's Twitch channel has gained over 3.6 million followers and over 55 million views.

Charles has been playing the game for quite a few days now and is one of the most-viewed Elden Ring streamers at the moment. He, like most other popular streamers, has also been playing the prisoner class.

The streamer has been playing the game on PC but like most other players, he too faced performance issues, which made him wonder if he should switch to console.

1) xQc

Félix "xQc" is a Canadian Twitch streamer, internet personality, and former professional Overwatch player. He is also one of the biggest Twitch streamers with the largest fan following.

xQc started playing Elden Rings a few days back when the game came out and was among the first streamers to defeat the final boss and complete the game. Check out the viral clip of him rejoicing as he lands the final blow on the Elden Beast.

xQc stands out as one of the most-viewed Elden Ring streamers. It is because of his huge and loyal fan base who would literally watch him stream even if he sat idle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan