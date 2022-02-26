“I’m gonna give it to Poki”: Sykkuno gives reasons for his nomination for The Streamer Awards

Twitch streamer and content creator Thomas “Sykkuno” was recently busy casting votes for the upcoming award show, The Streamer Awards, hosted by streamer and internet personality QTCinderella.

He was voting for nominations in various categories like Best MMORPG Streamer, Best Minecraft Streamer, Best Super Smash Bros. Streamer, and Best Valorant Streamer.

For the category of Best Valorant Streamer, the nominees are Pokimane, QuarterJade, Punz, and IITZTIMMY. Sykkuno had to think for a while before casting his vote. After a couple of seconds, the Twitch streamer decided on Pokimane and said:

“Oh! Umm… I’m gonna say Poki. I’m gonna give it to Poki, guys.”

Sykkuno votes for Pokimane in the category of Best Valorant Streamer

During a recent stream, Sykkuno decided to check out the nominations for the various categories of one of the most anticipated streamer events of the year. Sykkuno himself has been nominated for the flagship category - Streamer of the Year.

After voting for Asmongold in the category of Best MMORPG Streamer, the category for Best Valorant Streamer came up next. A bit surprised by the nominations for the category, the streamer almost instantly voted for Pokimane and tried to explain the rationale behind his decision:

“Here’s why though. I give it to Poki because Poki is one of the few people that I see legit just solo Valorant and talk to randoms all the time. So, I mean, I dont know. I feel like, she actually just plays this solo.”

He then compared Pokimane’s playstyle to Jodi “QuarterJade”s gameplay by saying:

“Jodi usually plays in a group which, nothing’s wrong with that, I also always play in a group too. But I feel like Poki, she just actually just really likes the game.”

As a concluding remark, he mentioned:

“Also, we owe her because she filled in for us yesterday. I mean she filled in for our game yesterday, we owe her one.”

Not too long ago, on February 23, 2022 Pokimane had a special message for her fans and audiences mentioning that they should not vote for her at The Streamer Awards.

According to her, fans should vote for someone else who has not won an award yet. Pokimane believes that it's more exciting for streamers who receive their first award. She also went on to mention that she now feels awkward promoting award shows ever since she won the Shorty Awards.

“I didn't really talk about it much yesterday because, honestly, like you guys can vote for everybody except me. Yeah, I am flattered that everybody voted for me, so thank you, but you dont really need to… if anything, like, I think its more hype when people get, like, their first award or whatever.”

Fans react to Sykkuno’s take on voting for Pokimane

Fans were pretty divisive towards Sykkuno’s vote and the reasoning behind it. Some people felt that he only voted for his friends, while others supported Sykkuno’s decision.

Fans reacting to the nominations (Images via YouTube/Yamakasi CHiLL)

The Streamer Awards show will be an in-person event that is being hosted by the Twitch streamer and content creator Blaire “QTCinderella,” who calls it "the biggest award show in streaming history".

QTCinderella @qtcinderella



hosted by myself and



Coming at you live from Hollywood March 12th.



Nominations start NOW!



thestreamerawards.com THE BIGGEST AWARD SHOW IN STREAMING HISTORYhosted by myself and @mayahiga6 Coming at you live from Hollywood March 12th.Nominations start NOW! THE BIGGEST AWARD SHOW IN STREAMING HISTORY hosted by myself and @mayahiga6 Coming at you live from Hollywood March 12th. Nominations start NOW! thestreamerawards.com https://t.co/AZChjEcYm8

The show is scheduled to livestream on March 13, 2022. A number of well-known and influential personalities will be joining the event.

Edited by Siddharth Satish