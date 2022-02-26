"Not enough people give him credit": Pokimane reveals why she admires Sodapoppin

On her latest stream, Pokimane went through the voting ballot for QTCinderella's event, The Streamer Awards. She began voting for her top picks in each category and explained why. One such award was the Legacy award, gifted to the streamer who has impacted the platform the most.

"A legend who has contributed a great deal to and has shaped the streaming industry, i.e., a career achievement award."

Her choices were: summit1g, Pokimane, Sodapoppin, and Scarra. While some may have expected her to choose her close friend Scarra, she went for Sodapoppin instead, explaining that she had always looked up to him.

"At least for me personally, the person I would give this to is absolutely Sodapoppin, and let me tell you why. Soda has been streaming since Twitch was created, okay? When I started streaming, I looked to Soda. When I grew, I looked to Soda."

Pokimane reveals why she admires Sodapoppin

Pokimane continues her reasoning by saying that even now, she still looks to Soda for advice and wisdom to help her through whatever she's doing. She also explained that he was a pioneer by popularizing many modern day norms for streamers like the donation button and subgoals.

"Even today, I look to Soda, and this dude is still out here collabing with hella people, doing new things, playing a variety of games, maintaining steady viewership. Like, he does so much, and he's been doing it for so long. And not just that, but like way back in the day, he was one of the first few streamers who kind of molded the streaming space, very similar to Reckful. People who kind of normalize things like donation buttons, or like subgoals, or this, or that. "

She wrapped up her reasons by saying that he deserves more credit for what he's been able to do for the streaming world.

"He has really been here since the beginning, and not enough people give him credit for it nowadays, in my opinion, because maybe not as much of the newer generation knows him."

Adding an extra reason on top that would be more relatable to her younger fans, Pokimane also said that he is to thank for the Among Us meta on Twitch.

"But y'all, this man put Among Us on the map!"

Viewers react to Pokimane's compliments for Sodapoppin

Reddit users shared similar opinions on Sodapoppin, saying that he's been a staple icon for streaming well before Twitch.

With members of Reddit agreeing with Pokimane, it seems like Sodapoppin has a good chance at taking home the award.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul