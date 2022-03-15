“Honored to call you a friend”: Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and more shower Pokimane with love over recent tweet

It’s been a pretty big week for Imane "Pokimane", who won the Legacy Award during the most recent Streamer Awards by QTCinderella. It was a hugely emotional moment and the 25-year-old seemed thrilled to have made all the friends she has now thanks to gaming.

This led to a shower of emotional responses across Twitter from some of her closest friends as well as long-time fans.

RAE @Valkyrae @pokimanelol I’m so happy I met you and honored to call you a friend🥺 @pokimanelol I’m so happy I met you and honored to call you a friend🥺❤️

Pokimane's friends and fans celebrate friendships made possible by gaming

Sykkuno @Sykkuno @pokimanelol its thanks to you being a good friend!! not just games!! @pokimanelol its thanks to you being a good friend!! not just games!!

Imane's friends came out en masse to support their fellow streamer, with Sykkuno showing up to say it was all because Poki was a good friend to him and others. She got an emotional meme reaction from the streamer.

Justin Wong, one of the greatest fighting game players in the world, came out and talked about what he received from the world of gaming - his wife and daughter.

Justin Wong @JWonggg @pokimanelol I have a wife and daughter and take care of my family because of video games @pokimanelol I have a wife and daughter and take care of my family because of video games

ChocoBars, a Luminosity content creator, showed her love for Imane as well as video games. Content creators from all parts of gaming came out to talk to Poki.

It wasn’t just big-time content creators that showered love on Pokimane or talked about what video games have done for them.

Pokimane fans praise their queen and what video games brought to their lives

The thread was filled with love for Poki, with people from around the world coming together for the wholesome moment while fans talked about what gaming had done for them. Some Twitter users simply cherished the moment; others praised how kind Poki was to her fans.

💙 Purrluna 💛 @PurrlunaGaming I'm blessed I got to meet you quck a few years ago. You were so kind to take a pic with me even though you were in a hurry. Beautiful inside and out @pokimanelol You deserve all the happiness and success. Actual queenI'm blessed I got to meet you quck a few years ago. You were so kind to take a pic with me even though you were in a hurry. Beautiful inside and out @pokimanelol You deserve all the happiness and success. Actual queen ☺️👑 I'm blessed I got to meet you quck a few years ago. You were so kind to take a pic with me even though you were in a hurry. Beautiful inside and out ❤️

Diamond Gerry @DiamondGerry2 @pokimanelol You’re always gonna have people by your side no matter what. You made a lot of connections to people in video games and I’m glad you’re happy with that. Keep it up Pokimane @pokimanelol You’re always gonna have people by your side no matter what. You made a lot of connections to people in video games and I’m glad you’re happy with that. Keep it up Pokimane

Some of Pokimane's fans who were also grateful for the friends they had made thanks to being in her community came out to praise the queen.

Also happy to see you're happy :) @pokimanelol i never thought i’d have the friends i have today, and it’s all thanks to me joining your community 🥲Also happy to see you're happy :) @pokimanelol i never thought i’d have the friends i have today, and it’s all thanks to me joining your community 🥲Also happy to see you're happy :)

Also happy to see you're happy :) @pokimanelol i never thought i’d have the friends i have today, and it’s all thanks to me joining your community 🥲Also happy to see you're happy :) @pokimanelol i never thought i’d have the friends i have today, and it’s all thanks to me joining your community 🥲Also happy to see you're happy :)

sugoi @wtfSugoi @pokimanelol same but it’s thanks to growing up in your community and video games @pokimanelol same but it’s thanks to growing up in your community and video games

Kevin Kay @RockingKevin83 @pokimanelol I am just happy to be your small fan mam, and more i understand you, the more i like you, thank you so much for making me a part of your community @pokimanelol I am just happy to be your small fan mam, and more i understand you, the more i like you, thank you so much for making me a part of your community

Gaming can often have incredibly toxic moments, but this one was entirely nice and wholesome.

Jp @ReadyJohnpaul @pokimanelol The gaming scene has had its toxic moments but it’s overall a great community where many are able to connect and make new friendships :) @pokimanelol The gaming scene has had its toxic moments but it’s overall a great community where many are able to connect and make new friendships :)

One user made a solid point, in that this whole thread was really just about “the friends [they] made along the way.”

Nick Mancuso @cusomann @pokimanelol Literally "maybe the real treasure is the friends we made along the way" @pokimanelol Literally "maybe the real treasure is the friends we made along the way"

Gaming has brought many together, and gamers around the world have shown their love for Poki and brought some light and warmth to the internet.

Podid @PoDiddy @pokimanelol You are absolutely amazing and your friends are just as amazing and wonderful as you. I love all of em @pokimanelol You are absolutely amazing and your friends are just as amazing and wonderful as you. I love all of em

Friss Vale ☀️🤍 @raeslily @pokimanelol All of your friends are amazing people, I'm glad you got to meet them and play games together! It is truly amazing! @pokimanelol All of your friends are amazing people, I'm glad you got to meet them and play games together! It is truly amazing! 💜

Overall, it was a rare unifying moment on Twitter, where Poki simply tweeted that she loved gaming for bringing her friends. It ended up with her fans and fellow streamers coming together to say they appreciated her, and what gaming has done for their own lives.

