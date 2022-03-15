“Honored to call you a friend”: Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and more shower Pokimane with love over recent tweet

It’s been a pretty big week for Imane "Pokimane", who won the Legacy Award during the most recent Streamer Awards by QTCinderella. It was a hugely emotional moment and the 25-year-old seemed thrilled to have made all the friends she has now thanks to gaming.
This led to a shower of emotional responses across Twitter from some of her closest friends as well as long-time fans.
Pokimane's friends and fans celebrate friendships made possible by gaming
Imane's friends came out en masse to support their fellow streamer, with Sykkuno showing up to say it was all because Poki was a good friend to him and others. She got an emotional meme reaction from the streamer.
Justin Wong, one of the greatest fighting game players in the world, came out and talked about what he received from the world of gaming - his wife and daughter.
ChocoBars, a Luminosity content creator, showed her love for Imane as well as video games. Content creators from all parts of gaming came out to talk to Poki.
It wasn’t just big-time content creators that showered love on Pokimane or talked about what video games have done for them.
Pokimane fans praise their queen and what video games brought to their lives
The thread was filled with love for Poki, with people from around the world coming together for the wholesome moment while fans talked about what gaming had done for them. Some Twitter users simply cherished the moment; others praised how kind Poki was to her fans.
Some of Pokimane's fans who were also grateful for the friends they had made thanks to being in her community came out to praise the queen.
Gaming can often have incredibly toxic moments, but this one was entirely nice and wholesome.
One user made a solid point, in that this whole thread was really just about “the friends [they] made along the way.”
Gaming has brought many together, and gamers around the world have shown their love for Poki and brought some light and warmth to the internet.
Overall, it was a rare unifying moment on Twitter, where Poki simply tweeted that she loved gaming for bringing her friends. It ended up with her fans and fellow streamers coming together to say they appreciated her, and what gaming has done for their own lives.
