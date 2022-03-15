“Poki’s better than me”: Sodapoppin talks about losing The Legacy Award to Pokimane

Chance "Sodapoppin" was recently seen on One True King's (OTK) gameshow called Schooled, which was hosted by Matthew "Mizkif." The latest episode of Schooled featured several well-known streaming figures present on Twitch.

Mizkif poked fun by mentioning how Sodapoppin did not win the Legacy Award at The Streamer Awards 2022. In reply to this statement, Chance had a witty comeback readied up. Speaking about why he didn't win the prestigious fan-voted award, he said:

"Poki's better than me."

Sodapoppin explains why he did not win the Legacy Award at The Streamer Awards 2022

The fourth episode of One True King's Schooled aired on March 15, 2022. More than five hundred thousand viewers have already viewed the on-demand video on Twitch after ten hours of its initial stream.

During the introduction of the gameshow's contestants, Mizkif spoke a bit about everyone and gave a bit of their career highlights. Mizkif Hilarioulsy introduced Chance by:

"Alright! We have our next guest, ladies and gentlemen. This man is a legend in his own right. But unfortunately, not as much as Pokimane. Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for, I dont really know, he's not award winning. Sodapoppin."

The camera panned over at Sodapoppin, who appeared to be struggling with opening a wine bottle. He said:

"Yeah, I didn't win an award and I am not happy about it either."

Mizkif questioned the streamer by asking:

"Yeah, why didn't you get the legacy award? I feel like everyone I knew voted for you."

Soda pondered a bit and said that he was not sure about this. Another participant, Wantep, interjected and put forward his opinion by saying:

"No, I know, it's coz Poki better plus ratio plus L."

Turning back to Soda, he ironically mentioned that Pokimane is better than me and continued to say:

"She is almighty and powerful and I am a f***ing loser."

Mizkif then chimed in by saying:

"Yep, I have to say that every time I go to a podcast with her. Yep! I get it Chance, it's rough."

Soda continued with his witty banter:

"Yeah, it is what it is. So, no win for me. I made Among Us, I mean, no award for that either. You know, it is what it is. I am a humble guy so it's fine. It's not a big deal."

The streamer continued to express his struggle, trying to open the wine bottle. Mizkif chuckled at him and started to ask as to what he was trying to do with the bottle.

Fans react to Sodapoppin not winning the Legacy Award

Fans and audiences on Reddit were more focused on the streamer's battle against the wine and the bottle opener instead of him losing the Legacy Award against Imane "Pokimane."

Few discussed Pokimane's influence on Twitch.

Some mentioned how Soda is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch as he was one of the first-ever streamers to join the platform during its infancy.

The Austin, Texas-based streamer is one of the most well-known content creators on the Purple Platform and has a massive loyal fan following. He has a follower count of 3.2 million people and gets around seventeen thousand concurrent viewers per stream.

