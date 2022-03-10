“She yelled at me for not having it on”: Sodapoppin talks about his ironic relationship with VTuber Veibae

Chance “Sodapoppin” was recently seen hanging out with his friend Nick “nmplol” and Malena Tudi. Nick was practicing for the upcoming One True King (OTK) game night and was also doing a cooking stream with his girlfriend.

As the stream continued to progress, Sodapoppin showed up, and all of them started to talk about various things in their lives. All of a sudden, Nick asked Soda about the ring that he was wearing.

Hilariously explaining his "ironic" relationship with VTuber Veibae, the streamer mentioned how she yelled at him for not wearing a ring that the fake couple bought from Amazon:

“She yelled at me for not having it on.”

Sodapoppin explains and talks about his ironic relationship with Veibae to Nick Polom

Nick was livestreaming for around three hours, where he practiced playing games like Mario Kart and Minecraft for the upcoming game show hosted by the streamer organization OTK.

After a couple of hours, the streamer couple decided to cook some delicious meals along with their Twitch audience. Sodapoppin, too joined in and spoke about various happenings in their lives.

One such topic was Soda getting close to VShojo member Veibae. Back in January 2022, a viral clip was seen floating around Twitch where the streamer comically mentioned how he had gotten ironically engaged to Veibae.

Continuing about the same topic, Sodapoppin explained his situation when Nick asked him the following question:

“So I am going to ask you one more question. Just answer truthfully. Not why but where did that ring come from?”

Chance instantly answered by saying:

“I ordered this from Amazon.”

Continuing to interrogate him, Nick asked him:

“How many days ago?”

Truthfully, Chance mentioned:

“I want to say, a while ago. I am gonna explain so it's less cringe. Me and Veibae were in a call and we ironically were going through the s****iest rings we could find. And we found these which were $3 and we ordered them and she yelled at me for not having it on, as a joke. So I put it on. Haha, okay, right?”

He continued to say:

“And then the next day I didn't have it on and she ironically yelled at me again but now its like I am wearing it but now it's like we’re not serious but now… now…”

Malena finished the sentence for the streamer by saying:

“Married!”

Nick asked if he could see the ring, after which Sodapoppin took it off and handed it to Nick:

“Chance, you can see where they put it together at the end.”

As a concluding remark, Soda mentioned how the ring physically hurt him:

“Yes I know, it literally scratches me and it's really painful. She yells at me and I have to deal with the pain.”

Nick continued to poke fun at the streamer after hearing Soda’s story before moving on with the live stream.

Fans react to Sodapoppin’s ironic engagement with Veibae

Fans and audiences on Reddit were cracking jokes at how Soda ended up getting married to a “JPEG.” Some viewers even spoke about how they joked along the same lines during the onset of their relationship.

The duo's first public appearance was back in January 2022, where they participated and challenged each other on Mizkif's streamer show, Parasocial. Chance and Veibae were then seen playing games like League of Legends for hours on end. Fans continue to speculate if the relationship is some sort of an ongoing joke or if it is indeed real.

Edited by Danyal Arabi