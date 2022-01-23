Who is Veibae? A look into the VTuber's past as she addresses criticism regarding her ‘real voice’

VTuber Veibae has been gaining traction in the mainstream Twitch community, growing in viewers and followers day by day.

However, one common question many seem to pose is regarding the authenticity of her voice. Many believe that her voice is fake. She recently addressed the criticism herself, showing annoyance that people would question her voice regardless of what she did or said.

Exploring the past of VTuber Veibae

The VTuber has been catching the eye of viewers of the mainstream Twitch community lately, with her spending more and more time with well-known streamers towards the end of 2021.

However, with mainstream popularity came a wave of questions, the most prominent ones surrounding her voice. Many people questioned whether she was faking her voice or using a voice changer, with debates plaguing the replies to every post regarding her.

The virtual streamer has stated that her accent is warped due to speaking Polish at home and living in the United Kingdom while interacting with mostly only Americans online. Her way of talking is unique but not out of the realm of possibility, like what several have suggested.

In the entire rant, the streamer mentions that she had a "really thick UK accent" when she used to play Overwatch, which can be heard in a YouTube clip compilation featuring her. (Timestamp: 3:23)

Who is the VTuber Veibae?

Veibae is a VTuber under the talent agency VShojo, who have also signed Ironmouse, Nyatasha Nyanners, Silvervale and others to their roster.

Towards the late end of 2021, the streamer began experiencing visibility in mainstream Twitch communities outside the VTuber circle. She often streams with other VTubers or non-VTube streamers such as Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, Robert "Roflgator" Malecki, Lacari, and many others.

Unlike most VTubers who tend to keep pictures of their real-life selves hidden from the public, the virtual streamer has several pictures up on her Twitter account of her face.

She previously used to stream Overwatch and Black Desert Online, with those two being her most-streamed titles on her Twitch channel. Currently, she plays a variety of different games. The streamer has around 731k followers and averages 10k to 13k viewers per stream.

