VTuber Veibae calls out alleged xQc fan for hypocrisy with MasterChef streams

VTuber Veibae roasted a viewer during her recent Twitch stream where she watched Almazan Kitchen, a YouTube channel that films cooking videos in outdoor locations.

Alleging them to be a follower of Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Veibae called them out for attempting to shame what she was watching, telling them to "enjoy the video" rather than complain.

"Shut the f**k up and enjoy the video."

Veibae defends Almazan Kitchen from alleged xQc viewer

During a recent stream of hers, popular VTuber Veibae streamed episodes of Almazan Kitchen, a cooking recipe channel available on YouTube.

As she watched the video with her followers, she spotted a message in her Twitch chat that caused her to pause. She repeated it out loud for everyone to hear:

"14,000 viewers on Almazan kitchen?"

Veibae quickly changed the music she was playing in the background, getting ready to unleash her frustration.

"Okay. You have no f**king issue when there's a hundred f**king thousand people watching f**king Gordon Ramsay, okay? And you're one of those people.

The VTuber continued, imitating the viewer:

"Then you don't laugh and you're like, 'Oh my god, poggies! xQc PLEASE MasterChef today? PLEASE! Please don't watch an episode without me!' Okay? Almazan Kitchen? 'OMEGALUL.' Shut the f**k up and enjoy the video."

Veibae unpaused the video towards the end of the rant, leaving her audience with one final burn:

"At least Almazan Kitchen is not staged."

She quickly clarified what she meant, saying that the YouTuber still does stage some portion of the ingredient acquisition, but the "farmhouse" that they were filming at couldn't be faked.

This ended up sparking a further, light-hearted debate between her and her Twitch chatter, with many jokingly saying that the farmland Almazan would film on could possibly be "green-screened."

Veibae has been growing in popularity recently among the mainstream Twitch audience. She recently participated in a stream with Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, where they goofed around on VRChat with a group of other people.

