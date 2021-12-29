Ludwig loses bet against ironmouse, to stream as VTuber for a day

Fans can expect to see Ludwig Ahgren make his official debut as a VTuber quite soon, after the events that unfolded during his recent stream.

Upon losing a coin flip against the popular VTuber ironmouse, Ludwig will have to stream as a VTuber for a day. While the YouTube Gaming creator looked horrified upon realizing his upcoming challenge, ironmouse and the rest of his viewers seemed to be looking forward to the temporary change.

Ludwig goes head-to-head against ironmouse in a series of gaming challenges

During Ludwig Ahgren's latest YouTube stream, he held another episode of Bros. vs. Bros. It is a mini-series on his channel where he invites various content creators to go one-on-one with them in various games.

His latest addition to the series entailed playing a ton of games against the Puerto Rican VTuber, ironmouse. After several rounds of rock-paper-scissors, a Spanish language quiz, and more, the two competitors ended up on a 4-4 tie.

Ludwig then introduced the final tie-breaker event, a coin flip done on Google.

"If you win and its tails, I will become a VTuber for a day. If you get heads and lose, you have to do VR space for an entire stream."

ironmouse supposedly has a fear of space, so Ludwig's proposition was to send her to a room in VRChat that is a simulation of space. On the other hand, Ludwig would have to stream as a VTuber if he lost.

The latter was on a delay, so he muted himself and told ironmouse to check his stream so that she could react to the results of the flip with their viewers.

As his luck would have it, Ludwig ended up losing the coin flip, face-palming himself immediately after the realization hit him. ironmouse, on the other hand, screamed at the top of her lungs, relieved and excited that she escaped the punishment.

Ludwig has never streamed with a proper VTuber model before, whose 'look' can vary heavily. People can stay as grounded as possible, modeling it after themselves, while others go through a more creative route.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many surpass the boundaries of humanoid models, opting for a unique model shape or art style. Whatever Ludwig chooses as his model, fans will be more than happy to see their favorite streamer in a new guise.

Edited by Ravi Iyer