When Corpse Husband snapped at viewer after he insulted his friend on livestream

This article is a throwback to when Corpse Husband defended ironmouse on live stream from an online troll.

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular streamers in the community right now, but his gameplay skills are not the only reason behind his fame. He has a uniquely deep voice, which is a result of GERD and has caught the attention of many fans and fellow streamers. Furthermore, he is one of the only streamers who has kept his identity a mystery by not revealing his face on livestream.

Corpse has also made a name for himself in the music industry and has quite a few songs to his name. However, he is also very close to his friend circle and is fiercely protective about them, as he portrayed on more than one occasion.

Corpse Husband shuts down a troll for making fun of a fellow streamer

Corpse Husband was on a livestream with his friend Ironmouse. Ironmouse is another streamer famous for her unique voice, but unlike Corpse's deep and low voice, Ironmouse has a rather high-pitched one.

During the stream, one viewer had made their displeasure known that Ironmouse took part in the stream. They made a comment about the same, which read,

"ironmouse voice is so annoying"

The comment did not sit well with Corpse Husband, who had immediately snapped at the viewer who made the statement.

“Hey, whoever said that about ironmouse, shut the f**k up. I don’t ever want to see that s**t again. F**k you.”

Many fans had appreciated Corpse for standing up for his friends and not allowing toxicity in his chat. Furthermore, they deduced that Corpse was so overly defensive about ironmouse because he knew what it was like to have an unusual voice, so he would definitely not allow people to bully others on his streams for the same.

"I'm sure corpse would stand up for any of his friends no matter what, but this one especially made me tear up, because his voice is obviously unique and we love it but it's a symptom of his illness and I'm sure for a long time he hated it, iron mouse is all ill and often bedridden because of it so it's kind of a deep cut"

"Good on Corpse for not allowing toxicity in his chat; I mean who logs into a content creator's chat just to bad mouth said creator's friends??"

It truly was praiseworthy that Corpse Husband did not hesitate for a moment before shutting down his viewer for being toxic toward his friend. The streamer definitely seemed to be very serious about maintaining positivity on his channel.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar