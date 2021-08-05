Does Corpse Husband have a disease? Understanding the reason behind his bassy voice

Corpse Husband might be one of the most influential streamers on the scene right now, but his journey to the apex has been full of hurdles.

The faceless streamer rose to fame last year when he started streaming Among Us. He saw an exponential rise, so much so that he started streaming with Valkyrae, Pokimane, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast.

However, what attracted viewers to him the most was his deep and intense voice. Corpse Husband became an overnight sensation with thousands of viewers tuning in to watch his streams.

As expectations of a face reveal grew with time, the streamer started opening up about his health problems.

Corpse Husband opens up about his health issues

The streamer has revealed on numerous occasions that he is chronically ill and suffers from fibromyalgia and GERD, the latter causing his voice to become deeper.

nerve pain and chronic illness symptoms badddddddddddd



can't go to physical therapy because I can't get covid



personal fuck u to people who aren't taking precautions or wearing masks



<3 <3 <3 <3 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 28, 2020

Corpse Husband also revealed that he has to wear an eye patch because he is also battling an eye condition, which causes light sensitivity.

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier



For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming



im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

I woke up and forgot if I took my meds or not, so then I walked into the kitchen and forgot if I took my meds or not again, and then I went to go grab some water & forgot if I took my meds or not, so then I walked into the bathroom to brush my teeth & forgot if i took my meds or — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 3, 2020

In addition, during an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Corpse opened up about his anxiety-related issues.

This is what he said:

"I have like very bad anxiety. I never leave my house, I feel like I had other issues prior, but if definitely made it more logical in my head despite probably being irrational."

Despite these problems, Corpse Husband continued to stream and make music as well. His song E-Girls are Ruining My Life was certified gold recently. Moreover, he collaborated with American singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly to produce 'Daywalker', which also became extremely popular in no time.

Does Corpse Husband use autotune?

While the entire community has rallied behind Corpse Husband during tribulation, a section of viewers believe the faceless streamer uses autotune.

The reason behind this assumption is his deep voice coupled with his decision to not reveal his face.

Such comments do not have a logical rationale but have multiplied over the last few months since Corpse became irregular with his streams.

There is not much information available on his health condition. Naturally, streaming for hours in front of a screen might have an adverse effect on his health, which might be the driving reason behind his irregularity.

More importantly, Corpse Husband revealed a few months ago that he wanted to focus on bigger projects and his health, and he would not stream as regularly as before.

Since then, he has made a Twitch debut and has also streamed GTA RP on and off. However, his absence raises more questions than it answers and his voice continues to be a matter of debate in the community.

Edited by Sabine Algur