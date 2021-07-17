Corpse Husband trends on Twitter as fans celebrate his 11 million followers

Corpse Husband recently trended on Twitter after fans gathered across the internet to celebrate his milestone of 11 million followers.

With a shockingly successful music career and longingly loyal fans, the 23-year-old has garnered over 11 million subscribers in total from his three YouTube channels. Known primarily for the unique sound of his voice, his faceless image has been wildly popular over the past year.

Also read: "We are working tirelessly": Social Gloves responds to claims from Josh Richards, Vinnie Hacker, and Fouseytube who claim they haven't been paid for the "YouTubers Vs TikTokers" boxing event

Fans celebrate Corpse Husband's 11 million followers

Since his online debut six years ago, the San Diego, California native has never shown his real face to the public. Not even accidentally.

Unlike his fellow YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Dream, people have not been able to find Corpse's old photos, as he may have deleted them ahead of time or wiped them off the face of the internet.

Additionally, his voice has turned him into a glamour figure, as many girls worldwide have joined the fandom solely to listen to the sound of his deep and baritone. With songs such as "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "DayWalker!," Corpse Husband's voice has made him quite the unique talent.

On Friday afternoon, the hashtag "#6yearsofcorpse" began trending on Twitter across the United States. Since the gamer joined YouTube on July 16th, 2015, fans have congratulated him for his monumental online appearances that have gained Corpse millions of followers.

Fans globally tweeted things they loved most about Corpse and sold out his merch.

Also read: Gabbie Hanna's makeup artist for "Escape the Night" exposes YouTuber for "going off" on multiple crew members on set

Happy #6yearsofcorpse 🥳

Happy and grateful to be here 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bhyKn6lcoD — MJ 🐭 (@minjimouse_art) July 16, 2021

happy #6yearsofcorpse!!!



i wanted to show how much of an impact your youtube career has done for us so here are some messages from us to u :D…we love and appreciate everything you do and can’t wait to cause more chaos soon <3!!! pic.twitter.com/7Flf0aAEDX — Byssa🦇❗️#6yearsofcorpse (@omnomcorpse) July 16, 2021

Remember how back in 2015 someone called us “corpse army” and now we’re “Corpsetwt 📈💗” supporting one of the best cc out there #6yearsofcorpse pic.twitter.com/UES2zKGxxv — Rose♡ 6 years of CORPSE (@CADAVRUWU) July 16, 2021

was tru 6 years ago is still tru now #6yearsofcorpse pic.twitter.com/jEv72K6QGa — CROPS🌽 (@CROPS_alt) July 16, 2021

Happy day 233 and happy 6 years of the lovely Mr. Corpse Husband #corpsetwt pic.twitter.com/5uixtAMAvB — Andromeda (@X_AndromedaX_X) July 16, 2021

Many even thanked him for gracing the public with good moments and bringing the gaming community together.

thank you for everything corpse! you have been a source of light and good moments for many of us in this community. no other content creator or artist is doing it like you!! we cant wait for you to be back and cause more chaos @CORPSE #6yearsofcorpse pic.twitter.com/tZr8Wc5nMD — gab (@omnomgnf) July 17, 2021

Happy #6yearsofcorpse !!! BOSSMAN IS 6! Look how far you’ve come! @Corpse_Husband @CORPSE

Thank you for being such a huge support to so many people and continuing to inspire us :)

CORPSETWT LOVES YA! — Corpse Husband Updates 死 (@CorpseCentral) July 16, 2021

Fans are excited to see what Corpse Husband will be posting soon.

Also read: "I just wanted to know why he did it": Gabbie Hanna admits to stalking a child and "going a little bit crazy"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer