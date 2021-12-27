"Let me give you a hand": Sodapoppin's brother pulls a fast one on him during gift unboxing Twitch stream

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris has a reputation for being a funny guy on the internet. However, during a recent livestream where he was unboxing gifts, Sodapoppin's brother proved to be the funnier sibling with his impeccably well-timed dad joke.

"Here, let me give you a hand."

Sodapoppin's brother cracks well-timed dad joke

During a recent livestream, Sodapoppin and his brother, D-Kane, were unwrapping gifts. At one point, the two were unboxing various parts of an action figure when D-Kane came across its hands in the box.

Unable to resist, the musician reached out to Sodapoppin, asking him if he could "give [him] a hand."

Sodapoppin could not control his laughter upon hearing this statement, and asked him brother to keep the hand on the table.

"God damn it, put that on the front table."

His chat also found the comment hilarious, which was apparently just the validation that D-Kane needed.

"They thought it was funny, look at that, look at that. Yeah!"

Sodapoppin has a quite close relationship with his brothers, and their camaraderie is always a treat for the popular Twitch streamer's fans.

Sodapoppin shares his views about crypto currency enthusiasts

Sodapoppin is well-known for sharing his unabashedly honest opinion about everything with his viewers. During a recent Twitch livestream, the streamer was in conversation about NFTs and crypto-currencies. He revealed that in recent times, a number of people from crypto accounts had started following him.

The popular streamer exclaimed that the enthusiasm about crypto currencies had led to it becoming people's whole personalities.

"Holy f**k! It's like become people's personality at this point."

Also Read Article Continues below

Crypto currency has become a rage over the last few years, but the obsession is becoming overwhelming, according to Chance Morris. He explained how several verified accounts on Twitter were molded around crypto and NFTs. Many fans also chimed in to echo the popular streamer's views on the matter.

Edited by Saman