"It's not cute": Sodapoppin and Veibae read out a viewer's bizarre email criticizing their relationship

Chance "Sodapoppin," during his latest stream with V-Tuber Veibae, narrated a passionate email written by a viewer. The email criticized the relationship the two streamers portrayed on stream.

Sodapoppin and Veibae have been hinting at a romantic relationship for a while now. One viewer seemed to have taken offense at their affectionate and friendly display and wrote a letter addressed to Veibae to express his disappointment.

"It's not cute."

Viewer expresses their strong disapproval of Sodapoppin and Veibae's relationship

One disgruntled viewer penned down a strong letter expressing their feelings about Soda and Veibae's alleged relationship. Their emotions were clear from the get-go:

"Vei, I hope you read this because I'm f****** mad."

They stated their intense disapproval at the quality of her streams since Soda's introduction to them. Furthermore, they criticized Soda's fanbase, who often raid Veibae's stream to pry for information regarding the two's relationship:

"Your streams last few weeks have been god awful. Every stream is invaded by the most attention-starved, gossip-hungry, s***** dregs of Soda's fanbase, begging for a little more detail on your relationship. He's constantly advertising it on his stream."

The viewer then mentioned Soda's role in Veibae's Discord server, calling their constant display of being together "annoying."

"You gave him the streamer role in the Discord so everyone can see you together in the sidebar and know exactly what you're doing when you go on mobile."

Veibae couldn't help but crack up at the sincere hatefulness shown by the viewer. Soda then continued his narration, stating that the viewer did not appreciate Veibae finding ways to mention Soda during her streams.

"You keep doing this cutesy beat around the bush thing, bringing up that 'soda can guy', but it's not cute. It's f******* annoying."

The viewer then began a monolog on Soda, expressing his heartfelt dislike for the streamer. Calling him a "boring loser," the viewer described Soda as an irrelevant streamer in the current market.

"I'm not a soda fan. He's a boring loser. A sh*t-tier streamer who got successful during a time Twitch was a barren wasteland, and now coasts along the way as content. I couldn't give a shit about him."

The viewer's problem, however, did not seem to be with Soda or Veibae. Rather, his complaints were about their constant interaction on and off stream. They termed the situation a "force-feeding" of unwanted information, asking both streamers to tone down their constant flirting.

"I also couldn't give a shit about who you're f******. I don't really wanna hear it, whether it's Soda or someone else. But the two of you advertise it so blatantly and constantly that I can't help but be reminded of it every time I tune in. I don't wanna hear it."

As Veibae cracked up yet again, Soda continued his narration of the rest of the letter, which continued on in a similar tone.

Fans mock the viewer's letter to Veibae

As clips of the hilarious incident made the rounds in r/LiveStreamFails, users had a field day mocking the letter. The passion behind the letter seemed to amuse the fans, as they pointed out some absurd statements within it.

Sodapoppin and Veibae's relationship has been speculated upon for a while, considering their interactions on and off-stream in the past month or two. Soda addressed these rumors recently, but left the interpretation up to his viewers.

