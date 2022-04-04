“I can't even find a good person to be with”: Valkyrae opens up and talks about her quest to find a perfect match for her

YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" was recently seen livestreaming where she interacted with her fans present in the YouTube stream chat and played her favorite game, Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP). She dedicated the start of her stream to interacting with the many viewers in her chat and talking about her life in general.

After a viewer commented on how beautiful the streamer is, and also stated that if the viewer themselves had a similar physical appearance to that of the streamer, they would definitely be in a relationship. Valkyrae seemed to become a bit emotional after reading out the comment by the viewer and then said:

"I mean, listen, buddy. First of all, I can't even find a good person to be with."

Valkyrae gives her thoughts on finding a partner

YouTube star streamer and gamer Valkyrae provided her thoughts and opinions regarding her finding the perfect partner when a viewer made the following comment during one of her latest livestreams on YouTube:

"Jesus! Damn right, you're so beautiful, if I had half of the looks you have, maybe I wouldn't be so alone."

After reiterating what the viewer had said in her channel's chat lobby, Rae took a couple of seconds to gather herself to provide her thoughts on the subject. Mentioning how she was unable to find a good person to be with, she continued to provide a rationale when she stated:

"Secondly, like I got makeup on and stuff, you know? It's not... people just don't... people just don't be with each other because they are attractive. Do they?! No, they don't."

She continued to talk about this subject:

"Listen, you become... you attract like-mindedness. You attract similar..."

Unable to find the right words to express her feelings and notions behind this topic, Rae went on to say that:

"Okay, like, if you want someone that's successful, uh, you know, other good qualities. If you want someone with good qualities that you're interested in, you have to put yourself in and you need to be that kind of a person that you want to kind of be with."

Trying to conclude this emotional and sensitive topic, the YouTube content creator mentioned:

"Not literally, but kind of. You know what I mean? Like, alright! Okay, I don't know how to explain it. I am realizing that I am malfunctioning! Caffeine time! Yeah, I do have some caffeine but I am struggling today, guys. I am struggling."

This is not the first time the streamer has expressed her emotions and thoughts regarding this topic. Back on March 15, the streamer was seen reacting to an OfflineTV (OTV) video where multiple members of the organization were seen goofing around with each other and, in particular, LilyPichu and Michael Reeves being cute together. Valkyrae almost teared up watching the couple and claimed that she wanted to have what they both currently have.

Fans react to Valkyrae's feelings about this subject

Fans and audiences in the YouTube comment section of the video sympathized with the streamer and agreed with what she had to say and justify.

Fans reacting to the streamer's message (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Aside from this, fans and viewers have gone on to speculate and ship the content creator with fellow Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" as they have been seen together often where they team up and play online games or collaborate together in various IRL streams.

