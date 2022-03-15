Valkyrae almost tears up watching LilyPichu and Michael Reeves being cute together, says she wants a boyfriend

During one of her most recent streams, Rachel "Valkyrae" was seen getting emotional after reacting to a video uploaded by streamer organization OfflineTV. The video contained a compilation of various clips where members of OTV were seen hanging out and playing various games.

One clip in particular seemed to have touched the YouTuber, where Lily Pichu and Michael Reeves were hanging out and having a gleeful time together. While watching them being cute together, Rae opened up and said that she too wants something like the couple.

Valkyrae reacts to LilyPichu and Michael Reeves and gets emotional

While streaming, the streamer reacted to a wholesome video uploaded by OfflineTV. Having a close association with various members of the organization, Rae became emotional and revealed that she had been feeling lonely.

One of the first clips was of QuarterJade interacting with Masayoshi. Seeing a hilarious yet heart-filled clip of them goofing around in Valorant, the YouTube star streamer happily shouted at their reaction, exclaiming:

"Ohh... that's so CUTE!"

She let out a huge sigh and continued to watch the rest of the video. Seeing LilyPichu and Michael Reeves having a very cheerful time during their IRL stream, Rae giggled and proclaimed:

"This is so cute!"

A clip played out where Michael Reeves skillfully grabbed a plushie from a toy grabbing arcade game, and the streamer clapped at the couple after watching their joyful stream.

The video soon ended and the streamer visibily started to get emotional. While thinking about the situation, she said:

"I want what they have. I want... I want that, man! What... why? What happened?!"

Fans react to Valkyrae getting emotional on stream

Fans and audiences in the comment section of the clip had some philosophical ideas about the topic. Some spoke about how the streamer seemed to be extremely relatable during the entirity of the clip.

Fans reacting to the streamer getting emotional on stream (Images via OfflineAce /YouTube)

The 30 year old streamer is the co-founder of OfflineTV and apparel company 100 Thieves. She has a huge presence on YouTube, with a massive following of 3.64 million subscribers and has a total of 217 million channel views.

