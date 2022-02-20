Top 5 female Twitch streamers that have excelled in 2022, featuring Ironmouse, Pokimane, and more

Twitch is an American video livestreaming service that focuses on streaming video games, including broadcasts of esports competitions, in addition to offering music broadcasts, creative content, and "in real life" streams. It is operated by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

Over the years, the platform has gained millions of viewers and is now a huge competitor to YouTube Gaming. This article lists the top 5 female streamers that have excelled in 2022.

Top 5 female Twitch streamers of 2022

5) Alinity

Alinity (Image via TwitchTV)

Alinity started streaming on the platform in December 2012. She is known for streaming Apex Legends. Since March 2021, she has also begun making cooking-related content on her channel. She is one of the most successful streamers right now, with over 1.5 million followers on the platform.

4) Fuslie

Fuslie (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fu, better known as Fuslie, started streaming on the platform in February 2015 after being introduced to the activity by her roommates. Before she started streaming other games, she primarily streamed League of Legends on her channel.

On September 2, 2020, Fu announced that she had signed an exclusive contract with Twitch, and on May 12, 2021, Fu announced that she had joined the lifestyle brand and gaming organization 100 Thieves as a content creator. She is one of the most influential streamers, with over 1.1 million followers on the platform.

3) LilyPichu

LilyPichu (Image via TwitchTV)

Lily Ki, better known as LilyPichu, is an American internet personality, musician, voice actress, streamer, and animator. Ki started learning piano at the age of five after her parents discovered her interest in music. Ki was the 5th most-watched female streamer in 2020.

She is part of a popular online social entertainment group for content creators known as OTV, and is also one of the most popular streamers on the platform at the moment, with over 2.4 million followers.

2) Ironmouse

Ironmouse (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ironmouse (real name and details yet to be revealed) is a female streamer. She made her debut in 2017, and within three years, she has secured a unique place for herself in the gaming industry.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The Twitch record for most subbed to female streamer has officially been broken by Ironmouse who has now smashed Kkatamina's previous record and has passed 74,000 subscribers during her subathon



GGWP The Twitch record for most subbed to female streamer has officially been broken by Ironmouse who has now smashed Kkatamina's previous record and has passed 74,000 subscribers during her subathonGGWP https://t.co/wFUDJTOCGV

She streams on the platform with her own avatar and has never revealed most of her personal details to her fans. With over 1 million followers on the platform, she is one of the most successful streamers in 2022.

1) Pokimane

Pokimane (Image via TwitchTV)

Imane, better known as Pokimane, is a Moroccan-Canadian internet personality best known for her livestreams on the platform. She is a member and co-founder of OfflineTV, an online social entertainment group of content creators.

Pokimane is arguably the most prominent female streamer at the moment, with over 7.4 million followers on the platform. She is known for her gaming livestreams, mostly covering games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Valorant.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi