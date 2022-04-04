"I would love your help": Pokimane collaborates with Spanish YouTuber El Rubius to make an OfflineTV logo in r/Place

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" was one of the newest streamers to dive into the interactive world of the seasonal subreddit, r/Place. The streamer had planned on making the official logo for the organization OfflineTV (OTV) with the help of her fans and other influential content creators who had been working on their own art in the subreddit.

After being invaded by other communities present in her artwork's vicinity, Pokimane initiated a conversation with the Spanish YouTuber El Rubius and asked for his help. Pokimane talked about her plans:

"I would love your help, and then we can help you in your goals."

Pokimane conducts a diplomatic conversation with El Rubius to make an OfflineTV logo in r/Place

Twitch streamer Pokimane was seen livestreaming earlier today, and she dedicated the first half of her stream to establishing her foothold on the canvas of r/Place. The seasonal subreddit was launched on April 1 and has taken the streaming world by storm. Matthew "Mizkif" was one of the first streamers to start the Twitch streaming meta.

Right at the beginning of her stream, Poki decided on what to draw. She showcased artwork featuring the logo of her organization OfflineTV and asked her viewers in the Twitch chat to help her make the logo. However, after being invaded by various other communities, the Twitch star sought help from other content creators.

After streaming for around an hour, the Twitch streamer connected with El Rubius, who is one of the biggest Spanish YouTubers with more than 40 million subscribers. Initiating a diplomatic conversation with El Rubius, Poki started off by saying:

"Hello! How are you? Okay, so I've been trying to make a little OfflineTV logo. It looks like a little happy television, right. And then the Polish invaded! Actually, the whites (white pixels) invaded first, and then the Polish invaded."

Rubius presented his offer. He said:

"Okay, so I have an offer for you, okay. I can help you sustain or make the OfflineTV and try to sustain it. But, you have to help us attack France whenever we want."

The Twitch streamer was stunned to hear the YouTuber's proposal. Trying to diplomatically negotiate the trade, she counter-offered by mentioning:

"Okay, how about this, I will trade you a one time. You helping me this one time, we do not need to sustain this, and I will trade you for one attack on France. One attack for one time OfflineTV logo, and I'll pretend I don't know how to speak French."

El Rubius took a couple of seconds to consider what Poki had said. He then inquired if Poki was Canadian, to which she replied by saying that she was indeed Canadian. Trying to convince the YouTube content creator, Pokimane said:

"But, hear me out. I'm actually born in Morocco, and Morocco used to be a French colony, so France attacked me first. So I think I am therefore allowed to attack them back one time."

Agreeing with what the Twitch streamer had to say, El Rubius said:

"Okay, yeah, that makes sense. Um, okay. But what can we do, like, because we're having problems on the left corner, uh, down. You see that giant K?"

Poki browsed the subreddit to see what El Rubius was referring to. As she was browsing, El Rubius conveyed that his community would help the Twitch streamer in a couple of hours. After Poki stated that the Polish community had started to attack her OfflineTV once again, El Rubius said:

"Okay, in two hours we're going to make a big attack on the French people. So, if you're here I can help you now with the OfflineTV."

Soon enough, both the communities of the content creators got together and went on to achieve their respective goals.

Fans react to Pokimane working with El Rubius to make her OfflineTV logo in r/place

Pokimane's chat was supportive towards El Rubius and his efforts to help the streamer make the OfflineTV logo. Many were seen laughing when El Rubius asked if the streamer was from Canada.

Pokimane continued to stream for the next three hours, and she was seen playing one of her favorite games, Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP), with her friends.

