Twitch streamer reveals how she tricked her dad and drank toilet water

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily had a rather intriguing story that she went on to share with her viewers present in the Twitch chat. Recalling a childhood experinece of hers, ExtraEmily revelead how she had tricked her dad and started drinking toilet water.

The conversation and storytelling left the audience in her Twitch chat in complete shock, where they could not process what the streamer had just said. Meanwhile, the Twitch streamer continued to laugh and giggle as she iterated the story.

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily recalls how she landed up drinking toilet water and tricked her dad

ExtraEmily had planned to play and perfect her gameplay for Mario Kart 8 and also wanted to smash a couple of records for the game Super Mario 64. After streaming for close to four hours on her channel, the content creator bought up a rather unconventional childhood story and narrated it for her viewers.

ExtraEmily would land up drinking water from the toilet pot and for this reason her father always had to keep an eye on her whenever she visited the washroom for the first three years of her life. She started off by saying that she liked how the water looked flowing down the sides and how that always had her feeling like she had to drink it.

"Because it looked like so clean and like, ooh delicious, like, I want some of that. So my dad would always be like, what's she doing in the bathroom? Okay."

Continuing to mention that she was young and naive during that time, she went on to mention that:

"I was young! Alright? And then one time my dad was eating dinner and then I said, I want to go to the bathroom and he did not come with me. Hehe."

She continued:

"You know what the means chat! So my dad realized; my dad was eating and he was like, oh wait! Emily is in the bathroom! So he, like rushes to the bathroom. Boom! Sees me, my head already down in the toilet!"

She enacted how she drank water from the toilet for a more shocking yet entertaining value. The Twitch content creator further continued to narate the story:

"And he is like, Emily what are you doing? And I am like...- and I was so satisfied because I drank the toilet water. And he was like, ahh! He was really mad."

She concluded by telling the story about her childhood experience, she laughed as the viewers in her Twitch chat seemed to go in a bit of shock. Soon enough, she continued to play Super Mario 64 for two more hours after calling it quits for the day.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's story

Fans and audiences on Reddit seemed to be weirded out after watching the one-minute long clip. Some of the reactions were as follows:

Some questioned if the streamer was trolling her fans.

ExtraEmily is an American Twitch streamer who started off her career back in 2020. She saw a huge boost in her viewership during the onset of 2022 where she jumped from 143 average viewers to 341 viewers. She is followed by prominent streamers like Mizkif, Patty and Trihex.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan