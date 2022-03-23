How Twitch stars are still facing the brunt of Dr DisRespect's ban from the platform

Herschel Guy "Dr DisRespect" was one of the biggest Twitch stars who went completely silent after disappearing from the live-streaming platform back in 2020. Till this date, no one knows exactly what the reason for his mysterious disappearance was and why he moved to YouTube Gaming for the entirety of his career.

After a tumultuous time dealing with Twitch on some legal grounds, it was made clear on March 11, 2022 that Dr DisRespect will move on as Twitch and the streamer have resolved the issue at hand, with none of the parties admitting to any wrongdoing.

The revelation was well-received by the streaming community, who immediately wondered if Doc would soon make a return to his former Twitch channel. Fans and viewers were saddened to see when another update followed up, which clarified that Dr DisRespect won't be returning to Twitch.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch

The "Two-Time Champion's" account on Twitch continues to remain banned, and anyone who seems to interact or watch any content related to the Doc goes on to receive some sort of punishment from Twitch staff.

Twitch stars like GMHikaru gets banned on Twitch after interacting with Dr DisRespect on stream

On March 23, 2022, one of the most well-known Chess Twitch stars and content creators on the platform, GMHikaru, was banned on Twitch. He was handed a three-day suspension on the grounds of interacting with a banned streamer, which happened to be Dr DisRespect.

GMHikaru was seen spectating an intense game of chess between Dr DisRespect and DrLupo. When he provided his analysis of the game, nothing happened at the time. But six days later, the Chess Grandmaster was handed a suspension, which resulted in his channel being banned for three days.

People initially began to speculate on a number of reasons for his surprise ban. But thirty minutes after the initial announcement, Hikaru made a public statement via a tweet which read:

Hikaru Nakamura @GMHikaru The Doc tweeted that things are settled with twitch... guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days. The Doc tweeted that things are settled with twitch... guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days.

This action from Twitch proved that no streamer is safe from interacting, viewing or collaborating with the former Twitch star. Even after all of the legal disputes being clarified from both ends, Twitch continues to defend its stance against Dr DisRespect by handing out suspensions to anyone who comes close to him.

Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS) have become extremely strict over the course of time and their staff seems to have banned many Twitch stars without proper clarification. Many streamers as well as viewers have pleaded with Twitch to be more transparent regarding their suspension system.

According to one of Twitch's terms of service regarding suspension evasion, it is clarified that:

"All suspensions are binding until expiration or removal upon successful appeal. Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in an additional enforcement against your accounts, up to an indefinite suspension."

Furthermore, it states:

"In addition, it is prohibited to use your channel to knowingly feature or advertise a suspended user. We understand that there may be instances where suspended users may appear on your stream due to circumstances beyond your control, such as through third-party gaming tournaments, but we expect that you make a good faith effort to remove them from your broadcast, mute them, or otherwise limit their interactions with your stream."

The second clause seems to be the reason behind GMHikaru's current ban on the platform. Due to this, many Twitch stars do not want to collaborate or interact with streamers who continue to remain banned on the platform.

Asmongold, one of the most popular MMORPG Twitch stars on the platform, cited his concerns regarding this topic. He was seen interacting with GMHikaru in the reply section of his tweet and according to him, the three-day ban was unfair.

Zack @Asmongold



The rules are clearly not black and white and 3 days for not understanding an unstated nuance seems unfair @GMHikaru This seems weird considering dozens of streamers (including me) watched both the Ice Posideon NFT scam controversy videos and reacted to Doc's studio drama regarding NFT'sThe rules are clearly not black and white and 3 days for not understanding an unstated nuance seems unfair @GMHikaru This seems weird considering dozens of streamers (including me) watched both the Ice Posideon NFT scam controversy videos and reacted to Doc's studio drama regarding NFT'sThe rules are clearly not black and white and 3 days for not understanding an unstated nuance seems unfair

Following this debacle, it is safe to speculate that Hikaru won't be spectating or analyzing any more of Dr DisRespect's chess games. This was GMHikaru's first ever suspension on the live-streaming platform and fans can expect him to make a comeback after March 26, 2022.

