Dr Disrespect announces that he has resolved his legal dispute with Twitch, fans go wild

Dr Disrespect, a popular YouTube streamer, has revealed that he is no longer in a legal dispute with Twitch. The news came more than two years after he was banned from Twitch for mysterious reasons.

Dr Disrespect is one of the internet's favorite personalities, sporting a black mullet, a bright red vest, some slick shades, and that iconic mustache, the Doc certainly has a presence online like no other. He currently streams on YouTube with massive success, being one of the platform's top streamers, but he hasn't always been on YouTube.

In the summer of 2020, the Doc was banned from Twitch, leaving behind over 4 million followers that he accumulated on Twitch during his years of streaming. Luckily, he was able to stream on YouTube, but the cause of the ban left fans and the Doc in shock, as he revealed that he had no idea why he was banned.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect Champions Club,Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.-Dr Disrespect

He later announced that he would be pursuing legal action against Twitch, due to the fact that his livelihood was taken away from him for no reason. He neither provided any updates while in the legal dispute, nor did he ever say why he was banned in the first place.

Dr Disrespect announces he is no longer in legal dispute

After nearly two years of silence about the situation, the Doc announced on Twitter on his birthday that he was officially no longer pursuing legal action against Twitch. He shared an image alongside it, showing a signed paper saying that both him and Twitch have settled their differences.

While many fans were hopeful that this meant the Doc would be returning to Twitch, he followed up his initial tweet with a response that stated he would not return to Twitch. The Doc will continue to stream on YouTube.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch

Fans and friends were overjoyed with the news, with many asking whether or not he would be able to stream with creators on Twitch again, while others shared jokes and congratulations.

BreaK @TSM_Break @DrDisrespect Does this mean we play games together again? @DrDisrespect Does this mean we play games together again? 😢

Doug @DougisRaw @DrDisrespect Does this mean your unbanned or do I still have to hide from you @DrDisrespect Does this mean your unbanned or do I still have to hide from you

OpTic BobbyPoff @BobbyPoff @DrDisrespect Happy Birthday Doc... glad all that stuff is over and hope this means I might be able to finally tango with the 2-Time.. 🤝🤝🤝 @DrDisrespect Happy Birthday Doc... glad all that stuff is over and hope this means I might be able to finally tango with the 2-Time.. 🤝🤝🤝

With such huge news being announced, it's only a matter of time before Dr Disrespect might possibly be able to stream with Twitch streamers again, just like he used to.

Edited by Mayank Shete