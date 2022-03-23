“Guess he was wrong”: GMHikaru reveals the real reason behind his Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru" was banned from the live-streaming platform on March 23, 2022. Twitch did not immediately clarify the reason for the ban.
After a ton of speculation within the community, the Chess Grandmaster and streamer clarified the reason. A tweet by GMHikaru confirmed that his suspension was due to him watching content related to Dr DisRespect on his Twitch stream.
In June 2020, Dr DisRespect and Twitch parted ways for mysterious reasons. After that, the Two Time moved to YouTube Gaming. The two parties in conflict publicly announced an amicable resolution earlier this month. But the Doc will not return to Twitch.
Giving a hint about the situation, Hikaru tweeted:
"The Doc tweeted that things are settled with Twitch... guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days."
GMHikaru was banned from Twitch while watching a match
He was seen spectating an intense chess match between Dr DisRespect and DrLupo on Twitch. This was the reason he got booted from the platform. Any content regarding the Two-Time is being met with this outcome. However, after the Doc and Twitch resolve their issue, GMHikaru's suspension will lapse.
It was not immediately clear if Hikaru would get in trouble watching Dr DisRespect's content on a Twitch stream. But six days later, he was handed a suspension.
The Twitch clip of him reacting to the Chess game has been deleted from the platform.
Twitter reacts to GMHikaru's Twitch ban
Some people blamed Hikaru for reacting to a banned streamer's content on his channel. They said the Grandmaster should've anticipated the outcome.
A few netizens came to the Grandmaster's support. They blamed the platform for being non-transparent and overbearing.
Asmongold, one of the notable streamers on the platform, opined on the issue. He noted that Hikaru's ban was odd given that other streamers have watched content related to banned streamers like Ice Poseidon without facing harsh consequences. He also felt that the three-day suspension was unjust.
Several people agreed with Asmongold's take.
Alexandra Botez, a fellow Chess Grandmaster, was saddened to hear of her peer's ban from the platform.
Many other folks gave out their opinions regarding the situation.
Hikaru will be unbanned on March 26, 2022. This fallout confirms that no Twitch content creator can engage with Dr DisRespect's content on their stream even after their debacle has been settled.