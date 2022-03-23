“Guess he was wrong”: GMHikaru reveals the real reason behind his Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru" was banned from the live-streaming platform on March 23, 2022. Twitch did not immediately clarify the reason for the ban.

After a ton of speculation within the community, the Chess Grandmaster and streamer clarified the reason. A tweet by GMHikaru confirmed that his suspension was due to him watching content related to Dr DisRespect on his Twitch stream.

In June 2020, Dr DisRespect and Twitch parted ways for mysterious reasons. After that, the Two Time moved to YouTube Gaming. The two parties in conflict publicly announced an amicable resolution earlier this month. But the Doc will not return to Twitch.

Giving a hint about the situation, Hikaru tweeted:

"The Doc tweeted that things are settled with Twitch... guess he was wrong. See everyone in 3 days."

GMHikaru was banned from Twitch while watching a match

He was seen spectating an intense chess match between Dr DisRespect and DrLupo on Twitch. This was the reason he got booted from the platform. Any content regarding the Two-Time is being met with this outcome. However, after the Doc and Twitch resolve their issue, GMHikaru's suspension will lapse.

It was not immediately clear if Hikaru would get in trouble watching Dr DisRespect's content on a Twitch stream. But six days later, he was handed a suspension.

The Twitch clip of him reacting to the Chess game has been deleted from the platform.

Twitter reacts to GMHikaru's Twitch ban

Some people blamed Hikaru for reacting to a banned streamer's content on his channel. They said the Grandmaster should've anticipated the outcome.

Copium Connoisseur @NeoDotty



Not twitch’s fault here @GMHikaru Fam, you streamed a banned streamer. That’s clearly against established ToS. When doc said it was sorted, he meant the legal side, he’s still banned off Twitch.Not twitch’s fault here @GMHikaru Fam, you streamed a banned streamer. That’s clearly against established ToS. When doc said it was sorted, he meant the legal side, he’s still banned off Twitch.Not twitch’s fault here

A few netizens came to the Grandmaster's support. They blamed the platform for being non-transparent and overbearing.

oil prince @constantlydizzy @NeoDotty @GMHikaru It’s a stupid rule though. A lot of people have been banned from twitch. How are streamers supposed to keep track of banned people so they won’t mistakenly have the banned person in their stream? @NeoDotty @GMHikaru It’s a stupid rule though. A lot of people have been banned from twitch. How are streamers supposed to keep track of banned people so they won’t mistakenly have the banned person in their stream?

leonidus1989 @_Leonidus1989 @NeoDotty @GMHikaru Yeah, right. Twitch's track record is atrocious. Consistency, integrity, and fairness are the antithesis of how they actually operate. Sorry, but I can't be on twitch's side here and how anyone could be is baffling. They've proven their "policy" is fair weather at best. No trust. @NeoDotty @GMHikaru Yeah, right. Twitch's track record is atrocious. Consistency, integrity, and fairness are the antithesis of how they actually operate. Sorry, but I can't be on twitch's side here and how anyone could be is baffling. They've proven their "policy" is fair weather at best. No trust.

Asmongold, one of the notable streamers on the platform, opined on the issue. He noted that Hikaru's ban was odd given that other streamers have watched content related to banned streamers like Ice Poseidon without facing harsh consequences. He also felt that the three-day suspension was unjust.

Zack @Asmongold



The rules are clearly not black and white and 3 days for not understanding an unstated nuance seems unfair @GMHikaru This seems weird considering dozens of streamers (including me) watched both the Ice Posideon NFT scam controversy videos and reacted to Doc's studio drama regarding NFT'sThe rules are clearly not black and white and 3 days for not understanding an unstated nuance seems unfair @GMHikaru This seems weird considering dozens of streamers (including me) watched both the Ice Posideon NFT scam controversy videos and reacted to Doc's studio drama regarding NFT'sThe rules are clearly not black and white and 3 days for not understanding an unstated nuance seems unfair

Several people agreed with Asmongold's take.

AsheronsFall @Akiraosc @Asmongold @GMHikaru It's Twitch, nothing is ever fair. Streaming on the platform is like crossing a 100 year old wooden plank bridge in south America somewhere. Your safety net and level of security are at an all time low. @Asmongold @GMHikaru It's Twitch, nothing is ever fair. Streaming on the platform is like crossing a 100 year old wooden plank bridge in south America somewhere. Your safety net and level of security are at an all time low.

legendofcocaroto @cocalikeshealin @Asmongold @GMHikaru Yeah twitch and consistency is not in the same book...this power dynamic does not build healthy relationships with content creators and platforms. @Asmongold @GMHikaru Yeah twitch and consistency is not in the same book...this power dynamic does not build healthy relationships with content creators and platforms.

Alexandra Botez, a fellow Chess Grandmaster, was saddened to hear of her peer's ban from the platform.

Many other folks gave out their opinions regarding the situation.

ROCKIT KING @ROCKITKING

But you sir are respected by the @GMHikaru I think Twitch wants to ignore that memo.But you sir are respected by the #ChampionsClub & have so much #VSM coursing through your veins Grandmaster. @GMHikaru I think Twitch wants to ignore that memo.But you sir are respected by the #ChampionsClub & have so much #VSM coursing through your veins Grandmaster.🙏

Dr. Doctor @brownflush @GMHikaru He did not really tweet that though. Read again. No part of his tweet indicated he was unbanned from twitch. @GMHikaru He did not really tweet that though. Read again. No part of his tweet indicated he was unbanned from twitch.

Wesley Simmons @wesinat0r @GMHikaru I wonder if you're even allowed to analyze the games of banned streamers. @GMHikaru I wonder if you're even allowed to analyze the games of banned streamers.

DefNotThe @DefNotThe1 @GMHikaru @GMHikaru damn that sucks for the chess community. Will someone else be streaming your matches (I prefer to only watch @GMHikaru damn that sucks for the chess community. Will someone else be streaming your matches (I prefer to only watch @GMHikaru )

Hikaru will be unbanned on March 26, 2022. This fallout confirms that no Twitch content creator can engage with Dr DisRespect's content on their stream even after their debacle has been settled.

