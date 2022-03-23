×
Create
Notifications

Popular chess streamer GMHikaru banned on Twitch

GMHikaru banned on Twitch (Image via Chess Club And Scholastic Center Of St. Louis)
GMHikaru banned on Twitch (Image via Chess Club And Scholastic Center Of St. Louis)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 23, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Feature

Popular chess streamer GMHikaru has been banned from Twitch with no official reason stated at this time, leaving fans to speculate as to why.

In 2003, Hikaru "GMHikaru" Nakamura was crowned the youngest Grand Master in the history of the United States Chess Federation, cementing him as one of the most skilled chess players in the world. Utilizing his unique skills, he began streaming himself playing chess on Twitch, which eventually led him to run a platform-wide Twitch match with some of the biggest streamers participating.

However, it seems like he'll have to take a break from streaming since he has now been temporarily banned from Twitch, with the news being announced by the automated Twitter account Streamerbans. The news shocked some fans, prompting them to leave messages asking if anyone had the context for the ban.

@StreamerBans @GMHikaru Context, please? How can you get banned from playing chess?
@StreamerBans @GMHikaru wtf???
@StreamerBans @GMHikaru What the hell happened?
@StreamerBans @GMHikaru wtf happened
@StreamerBans @GMHikaru ?????

Fans speculate why GMHikaru was banned

Many fans seemed to all point to one possible reason as to why he could have been banned, which was a moment 6 days ago where Hikaru watched Dr DisRespect's chess match against DrLupo. While watching a chess match isn't against Twitch's terms of service, watching Dr Disrespect who is banned from Twitch might be.

@lorenc_filip @StreamerBans @GMHikaru he was watching the Doc play chess on stream
@StreamerBans @GMHikaru the DOC incident https://t.co/KpGOuRk5m6
@StreamerBans @GMHikaru youtu.be/7sxIVqDnkJ0

While this isn't confirmed, the ban comes only hours after the popular Spanish-speaking streamer TheGrefg was banned, which fans claim was because the stream featured a banned Twitch streamer. With these two events happening so close to each other, it's hard not to assume that both of the bans were for similar reasons.

However, until fans get a solid answer, they will keep guessing and trying to figure out any other possible reasons. Some fans have alleged that he accidentally looked up gay pornography on stream, which would definitely be a solid reason as to why he was banned.

@StreamerBans @GMHikaru Can someone explain why he was banned. I read that he watched Doc play chess but I also read that he searched gay porn.
@NateThyBunny @StreamerBans @GMHikaru It was the gay porn
Also Read Article Continues below

Without a solid answer from GMHikaru as of now, the best assumption we can go with is him watching Dr DisRespect play chess. If that is the case, then it certainly answers the question of whether Twitch streamers can collaborate with the Doc, since he recently settled his legal battle with the platform.

Edited by Mayank Shete
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी