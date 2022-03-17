"Very good chess from the Doc": GMHikaru watches chess match between Dr DisRespect and DrLupo on Twitch

GMHikaru watched Dr DisRespect and DrLupo's chess match while live on Twitch, causing fans to question if it's okay to watch Dr DisRespect after he settled his legal dispute with Twitch.

During his latest stream, Hikaru's chat told him that YouTube streamers Dr DisRespect and DrLupo were currently playing chess against each other. GMHikaru watched their match live on stream, commenting on both players' skills during the match.

While it is quite a regular occurrence for one streamer to watch another's stream, Dr DisRespect is banned from Twitch, meaning he is not allowed to show up on anyone's stream on the site. This rule was made after Dr DisRespect appeared in a live tournament that was also being broadcast on Twitch.

He has just recently settled his legal dispute over the ban on Twitch, and many are still unsure if the settlement meant he was able to appear on their website. Not knowing if it would get him in trouble or not, Hikaru still watched the stream, throwing caution to the wind.

GMHikaru comments on Dr DisRespect and DrLupo's chess match

After watching the match, Hikaru complimented Dr DisRespect on his chess skills, saying that he could easily double his chess rating if he learned some of the basics.

"I was not intending to cover that, but I will just say very simply: very, very good chess from the Doc. If he learned some of the basics of developing your pieces and castleing your king, his rating would double instantly!"

He added that he is always open to collaborating with the streamer, even if he'll have to jump through some hoops to get there.

"Without a doubt. Very, very good stuff, if he wants to collab or something, I'd have to find what I can or cannot do longterm. But yeah, really, really good stuff."

Plenty of fans reacted to GMHikaru's stream, with many asking if this meant the Doc was unbanned on Twitch after settling a legal dispute. Others made jokes about Dr DisRespect's performance during the chess match.

James Hebert @Jameshebert07 @JakeSucky @GMHikaru And Doc wiped the floor with Lupo. Is there anything that the two time can’t do? @JakeSucky @GMHikaru And Doc wiped the floor with Lupo. Is there anything that the two time can’t do?

ʙᴏᴏᴢʏ @BoozySZN @JakeSucky @GMHikaru he's still not allowed to be seen on the platform? I thought it was all dropped or is it still a no go for twitch strimmers to play with him and or watch his content? @JakeSucky @GMHikaru he's still not allowed to be seen on the platform? I thought it was all dropped or is it still a no go for twitch strimmers to play with him and or watch his content?

HeavyD @DutyRussell @JakeSucky @GMHikaru Maybe we'll find out if twitch streamers can play with doc now lol @JakeSucky @GMHikaru Maybe we'll find out if twitch streamers can play with doc now lol

With Hikaru's account still not being banned, perhaps now the two-time champ can finally play with his friends on Twitch. On the other hand, Hikaru may get banned from the site as punishment. Fans will have to keep an eye on the situation to see how this interesting series of events play out.

