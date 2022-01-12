“He played the wrong order”: GMHikaru rejoices as Magnus Carlsen loses chess match after committing massive blunder

Hikaru "GMHikaru" Nakamura faced off in chess against fellow Grand Master Magnus Carlsen live on stream, where Magnus made a serious mistake while playing, immediately forfeiting the match to Hikaru.

Both players are ranked among the best in the world when it comes to chess, boasting huge victories in tournaments where they face some of the world's best chess aficionados.

Legends GMHikaru and Magnus Carlsen face off in chess

GMHikaru, well known online for being one of the current best chess players and an organizer of the popular Twitch annual chess tournament PogChamps, decided to go head-to-head against Magnus Carlsen, a fellow legend in the chess scene.

The two are often seen competing against each other, whether it's for fun or for a competition. Both being incredibly gifted when it comes to chess, earning their respective titles of Grand Master, the highest possible rank a chess player can achieve.

During this recent chess bout, the two were head-to-head competing against one another, both players were evenly matched, only making tiny mistakes in their game, making it a very even match. However, this all changed once Magnus made a massive mistake referred to as a blunder, accidentally leaving his most powerful piece on the board completely open to take.

"Yes! He blunders! Oh my gosh Magnus blunders! He played the wrong order!"

GMHikaru celebrated his victory by forfeit, winning their first match by overwhelming Magnus into making a mistake. This is usually the way expert level chess matches go, where it's not about who is the better player, but rather who will make the first mistake.

However, this match certainly isn't an indication of Magnus' skills, as he is a five time world chess champion, and is considered one of the world's best chess players.

But will this victory by blunder change how fans see the world's best chess player, or will they accept that even the best can lose? Will this be something that is seen as a lucky victory, or is this a sign that Hikaru is now going to make his way to the top of the chess world?

