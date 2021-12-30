"Cannot finish": GMHikaru tests positive for COVID-19 after attending offline chess tournament

Grandmaster chess player Hikaru "GMHikaru" Nakamura has informed fans via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19; worrying many.

The streamer had been attending and playing at the FIDE World Rapid in Warsaw, Poland. He had already played in a match prior to testing positive, leading to all participants and attendees of the match having to quarantine and get tested for the possibility that they have contracted the virus as well.

"I cannot finish the tournament and now am worried for all my opponents."

GMHikaru slams FIDE for lack of support extended towards participants

On December 30, 2021, Hikaru "GMHikaru" Nakamura tweeted out that he had tested positive for COVID.

GMHikaru tested negative right before the tournament and supposedly felt unwell. After participating and testing once again in order to get cleared for flights, he found out that he had indeed contracted the virus.

Hikaru Nakamura @GMHikaru Wasn't feeling well before the Rapid, told @FIDE_chess , got tested - was neg and I played. Needed to take a test today to fly tomorrow - it's positive. I cannot finish the tournament and now am worried for all my opponents. Will be seeing you on stream doing commentary, I guess. Wasn't feeling well before the Rapid, told @FIDE_chess , got tested - was neg and I played. Needed to take a test today to fly tomorrow - it's positive. I cannot finish the tournament and now am worried for all my opponents. Will be seeing you on stream doing commentary, I guess.

Prior to the tweet, GMHikaru had slammed FIDE for their lack of extended support towards participants in regards to getting tested for COVID-19.

According to the Twitch streamer, "hundreds of participants" at the event were made to take public testing, rather than FIDE hosting a private testing facility.

The official FIDE Twitter account issued a public notice stating that more positive cases had turned up from people participating in the event. They withdrew the affected players from the tournament and informed their opponents as well.

International Chess Federation @FIDE_chess Unfortunately, a couple of COVID tests made this morning prior to the departures have came out as positive. The players have been forced to withdraw from the tournament, and their opponents have been contacted so they can go through additional checkups. Unfortunately, a couple of COVID tests made this morning prior to the departures have came out as positive. The players have been forced to withdraw from the tournament, and their opponents have been contacted so they can go through additional checkups.

International Chess Federation @FIDE_chess We are terribly sorry for this unfortunate circumstances. FIDE will do its best to provide logistic support to those who have been affected. We are terribly sorry for this unfortunate circumstances. FIDE will do its best to provide logistic support to those who have been affected.

Following a tweet stating that they would provide "logistic support" to the players that were affected, a Twitter user pointed out that they had not provided private COVID-19 tests for the participants.

Tom @finmat95 @FIDE_chess "Provide logistic support" --> they didn't provide private covid test for the participants @FIDE_chess "Provide logistic support" --> they didn't provide private covid test for the participants

In addition, another tweet from participant Maximilian J. H. Berchtenbreiter stated that FIDE had failed to inform him about the outbreak and said that he learned about it from GMHikaru's tweet.

FIDE is currently catching heavy flak for their actions and responses to the way the tournament has been managed. Many have stated that they haven't taken enough precautions and expressed a lack of surprise at the outbreak.

Following GMHikaru's declaration of his COVID-positive test results, the tournament was adjourned for 30 minutes and resumed after.

According to the pictures uploaded, the tournament area has tables placed significantly apart. In pictures where players are visible, however, none of them are seen wearing masks.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider