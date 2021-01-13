Hikaru Nakamura wants Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk to join PogChamps 3

Hikaru Nakamura, a chess star, has put together a chess tournament in association with Chess.com featuring a cast of stars that defies belief. He wants it to be the most viewed chess event in history.

Hikaru Nakamura has gone out of his way to make sure both popular streamers and celebrities come to the event. The first two Pogchamps had live views that went up to 16 million. There are well-known coaches to help the event players get better so that the event can be even more intense.

The winners will receive $100,000, and Chess.com will give another $100,000 to non-profit organizations.

Has anyone reached out to @NorthernlionLP yet? Hes a 1500 who has had some crazy good chess content recently. Him and @GothamChess have had some great streams recently — Dean Applegate (@applegate_dean) January 12, 2021

Hikaru Nakamura has invited an entire Movie cast worth of celebrities and streamers

Hikaru Nakamura has confirmed that some of the attendees are MrBeast, Pokimane, Rainn Wilson, Logic, xQc, Ludwig, Myth, Michelle Khare, Daniel Negreanu, and moistCriTiKaL.

Hikaru Nakamura is also hoping to get the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Elon Musk to join in. Getting them in would add to the diversity and bring in fans of the bodybuilding world and the movie industry.

Potential viewers interested in robotics, finance, space, and the wealth of industries that Elon Musk is a part of will also be interested in seeing how the world's new richest man handles chess.

Hikaru Nakamura managed to get big-name companies to sponsor the event

CyberPowerPC, Grip6, and Guayaki will be sponsoring the event produced by Chess.com. Grip6 is known for their belts, socks, and wallets that never need a replacement due to their lifetime A3 guarantee, and Guayaki is known for Yerba mate.

These are big companies in their own right looking to get some of the big views that this stream will bring.

As mentioned earlier, Hikaru Nakamura brought in Cyberpower PC, one of the most well-known computer brands in the US. Cyberpower PC is involved in every major PC convention and event.

Hikaru Nakamura must be incredibly proud of this event as it has already garnered enough attention to reach its 16 million live view streak.

