DrDisRespect finally makes up his mind on possible Twitch return

After the mysterious disappearance of Guy "DrDisRespect" from Twitch back in 2020, the now YouTube Gaming star streamer recently made a public announcement about his legal dispute against Twitch.

On March 11, 2022, DrDisRespect announced that he had moved on via a tweet.

The streamer was banned from the platform without any communication whatsoever. A number of prominent people in the streaming space had speculative ideas behind his suspension, but none of them came forward.

Following the ban, the 'Two-Time Champion' threatened to take legal action against Twitch and permanently moved to streaming on YouTube Gaming.

DrDisRespect wont return to Twitch and fans react to his annoucement

The streamer confirmed his stance regarding his return on Twitch. Sadly, Doc will not be seen coming back on Twitch after it was revealed by him on the same Twitter thread.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch

It is still unclear if the streamer can collaborate with content creators and Twitch partners even after his legal dispute against Twitch seems to have been resolved. Fans on multiple social media platforms expressed their disappointment and were saddened by this.

Keemstar, the host of Drama Alert on YouTube, replied on his announcement thread asking if he was still banned from Twitch

Fans on Twitter mentioned how they had stopped watching content on Twitch ever since Doc was banned from the platform. They even argued how YouTube was a better place for him to stream due to the presence of other similar content creators like TimTheTatMan, CouRage and Dr Lupo.

🇺🇦Chris🇺🇦 @AthienFtw



Plus I mean, we have Doc, Tim, and Lupo snd Courage. That’s plenty of content to watch! @DrDisrespect Honestly I’m glad. I’ve not watched twitch once since you’ve been off there. I think YouTube is the proper choice. Pretty sure they’ll make some big improvements this year.Plus I mean, we have Doc, Tim, and Lupo snd Courage. That’s plenty of content to watch! @DrDisrespect Honestly I’m glad. I’ve not watched twitch once since you’ve been off there. I think YouTube is the proper choice. Pretty sure they’ll make some big improvements this year. Plus I mean, we have Doc, Tim, and Lupo snd Courage. That’s plenty of content to watch!

A couple of fans seemed intrigued to learn the reason for him getting banned. Some threw in their ideas of him getting banned on Twitch

Josh @johnstone_josh @DrDisrespect Can you reveal why they banned you in the first place? @DrDisrespect Can you reveal why they banned you in the first place?

Big T @Tsnides96 @johnstone_josh @DrDisrespect Probably the conspiracy theory videos he was watching. That or talking about covid l (early 2020 when it was super sensitive). @johnstone_josh @DrDisrespect Probably the conspiracy theory videos he was watching. That or talking about covid l (early 2020 when it was super sensitive).

PartsUnknown @PartsUnknownUSA @FaZeChungu5 @Tsnides96 @johnstone_josh @DrDisrespect That's 100% true as he re-signed with twitch in March of 2020....then mixer shutsdown and he's banned shortly after. He was the highest paid streamer on twitch and it wasn't even close @FaZeChungu5 @Tsnides96 @johnstone_josh @DrDisrespect That's 100% true as he re-signed with twitch in March of 2020....then mixer shutsdown and he's banned shortly after. He was the highest paid streamer on twitch and it wasn't even close

A number of Sebastian "Forsen's" fans joined the conversation.

/🇪🇸 @err222222 @snoopadillios @DrDisrespect Forsen boys are the best community on twitch doc's community fell off @snoopadillios @DrDisrespect Forsen boys are the best community on twitch doc's community fell off

Aside from Twitter, a reaction thread regarding this topic has gained a lot of traction on Reddit. The post on Reddit has more than nine-thousand upvotes and more than nine-hundred comments.

Some of the reactions talked about not being able to find out the reason for Doc getting banned on Twitch. Fans on Reddit really hoped that the streamer would now be able to collaborate with his Twitch counterparts.

Some fans compared Twitch to YouTube Gaming.

DrDisRespect has a huge following on YouTube with around 3.79 million subscribers with a total of 277 million channel views. According to the YouTube statistics website Social Blade, the streamer is ranked 370 amongst gaming channels on YouTube.

