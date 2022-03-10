“Why is it happening?”: JakenBakeLIVE stunned after seeing his channel being raided by bots before appearing on Twitch’s front page

JakenBakeLIVE has returned to doing what he’s known best for. On March 3, 2022, the IRL streamer started his first international livestream after landing in Singapore. Jake was seen thanking his viewers and fans for supporting him during the tumultuous time when he was unable to complete his signature IRL streams.

A week later, Jake is still continuing his month-long Asian trip, where he plans on roaming around in Singapore and Thailand. During a recent stream of his, he noticed a very weird thing happening on his channel. Jake was being raided by multiple channels, which in turn inflated his viewer count.

Raiding is an act on Twitch where streamer A hosts another streamer B’s channel, and all of the viewers of streamer A end up in chat with streamer B. This helps close-knit streamers help each other grow on the platform.

However, in Jake’s case, this seems to be happening because of the various bots present on the platform. Exclaiming his shock, JakenBake said:

“These are bot raids. Why is it happening?"

JakenBakeLIVE left shocked after noticing Twitch’s bots raiding his channel

VOD for the clip starts at 01:13:40

JakenBakeLIVE had planned on visiting the Singapore Zoo on his seventh day in the city. After streaming for around an hour, the streamer noticed an influx of streamer raids on his channel, and his viewer count increased quite a bit.

Puzzled by the whole situation, Jake asked his viewers about his channel and pondered if Twitch would artificially manipulate the viewer count once a said channel hits the website's front page. Speaking about the situation, Jake mentioned:

“Wait, does Twitch inflate their viewers count by sending fake raids? Because I am supposed to be on the front page of Twitch, I think.”

Taking a few seconds to think about the situation, Jake continued by saying:

“Wait, there’s no way Twitch actually like, inflates their viewers count just for the front page. Kinda how they do in like the Chinese apps, right? I don't get it. There’s no shot!”

He then mentioned how he was raided by five different people in the span of a few minutes:

“Five random raids. Like those aren't even; are those even streamers chat? What are they even doing? What are those people even doing? That’s super weird. Yeah, they are still coming. It’s super weird, dude. Those are bots. What the f**k?”

Speaking about the impeccable timing of the incident, the streamer concluded by talking about this topic:

“Okay, that’s really, the timing is kinda weird, like no one else knew that I am on the front page slot at four. Uhh, so weird actually. This is gonna start conspiracy for sure.”

He continued to stream for the next eight more hours, where he visited the Singapore Zoo and dined with his friends at different locations in the city.

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE getting raided by bots on Twitch

Somehow, fans and audiences on Reddit were not surprised to see how JakenBake got raided by random bots on Twitch. Some fans wondered if there was some kind of a background fight between the platform and advertisers who inorganically inflate viewership of the channels that get featured on the front page.

The American IRL livestreamer rose to popularity back in June 2018. He focuses on doing international IRL content where he roams around different Asian cities and explores their culture and heritage.

He is a massive streamer with 573k followers and gets around two thousand concurrent viewers on his channel. His content, however, took a massive hit in 2020 due to the regulations imposed during the pandemic.

Edited by R. Elahi