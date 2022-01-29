"You ever watch Trainwrecks on Twitch?": Twitch streamer Jakenbake finds Train viewers in real life

During an IRL stream, Twitch streamer JakenbakeLIVE was doing some gambling with Andy Milonakis and Japandy. During this stream, they stumbled upon some gamblers using memes or sayings from Trainwrecks’ slots streams.

Jakenbake overheard the gamblers talking about “retrig”, which is a slots term used in Trainwrecks’ streams. He went over to them before heading out to gamble more and asked if they were Trainwrecks viewers.

“The retrig? This guy knows what he’s talking about. This guy must be a Train viewer. You guys ever watch Trainwrecks on Twitch?”

Real-life gambling stream leads to Twitch streamer meeting Trainwrecks fans

(Clip begins at 36:51)

The Twitch streamer was not gambling but watching Andy Milonakis play a Willy Wonka-themed slots machine. After several minutes of doing this, they overheard the talk of retriggering. In slots, when you retrigger, you receive a fresh round of free spins. This can increase the amount of money made by spending nothing in return.

Hitting three or more scatter symbols typically causes a retrigger. So when Jakenbake heard this, the streamer assumed the gamblers were Train viewers. As it turns out, he was right, but the two asked if Jake was Train.

One of the two said that they got the term “retrig” from watching Trainwrecks streams, and the two had a brief chat about Train’s streams.

“Do you ever just sit in front of the slots and yell ‘Bonus bonus bonus?’”

Jakenbake wished them luck and left, but it was an interesting chance encounter at a casino. Reddit’s response varied from gambling stream memes to being disappointed.

The internet responds to Jakenbake meeting Train viewers

Quite a few people responded to the clip that surfaced in the recent Twitch streamer’s broadcast. One was confused that the regular Train viewers didn’t recognize Andy Milonakis. Another said that Trainwrecks’ viewers have sure changed since the slots streams became regular airing.

Another Redditor didn’t seem to believe that the scenario wasn’t staged, despite there being little to no downtime between leaving the Willy Wonka slots. There’s no telling if it was really staged, however.

One reader stated their opinion on promoting gambling, to which someone replied with “any askers”, which is another way of saying “Did I ask?”

The topic of encouraging gambling also came up, but was also immediately shot down with a quick meme response.

It wouldn’t be a Reddit thread without meme responses, of which there were several.

Whether the moment was staged or not, it does show just how popular the slots and gambling streams are, if a Twitch streamer randomly stumbles into Trainwrecks’ viewers in the real world.

Edited by Ashish Yadav