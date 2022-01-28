Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound kills DreamXD, enters End on Dream SMP

Recently, Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound killed DreamXD and entered the End on the Dream SMP server. On January 27, the famed Dream SMP was heavily griefed by George, who tried to chaotically destroy everything on the server as a part of the story arc. He also killed Dream and Technoblade while they tried to defend the server.

After all this, he also killed the God character on the Minecraft server, DreamXD, gained his creative mode powers and went to the End realm, which was forbidden on the server. GeorgeNotFound was one of the closest friends of Dream on the server, but he went rogue and tried to destroy the whole server chaotically.

In the stream, GeorgeNotFound finds the stronghold of the Minecraft server. Going to the End realm was forbidden on the server, but he was willing to go all out. He saw that DreamXD was present in the stronghold as well. He quickly tried to reach him with the help of the name tag and finally found him in the end portal room.

DreamXD had a distorted voice and was surprised to see George in the stronghold. George tried to enter the End realm by focusing on the ender, but DreamXD broke the entire End frame. He laughed because he was a God on the Minecraft server and could stop George.

DreamXD destroys End frame (Image via Canooon YouTube)

They both fought each other, but George couldn't do any damage to him. George challenged him to fight him normally, he enticed DreamXD to come to survival mode and fight fairly. DreamXD threatened him back but finally came out of creative mode to fight him. Both started fighting each other and soon, DreamXD was killed.

George entices DreamXD to fight (Image via Canooon YouTube)

As soon as this happened, GeorgeNotFound's game mode changed to creative mode and he could fly and be invincible. He ecstatically exclaimed and quickly placed a new End frame block and activated the End portal. He went in and easily fought the Ender Dragon.

George back to spawn area (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Everything was going according to his plan when everything went black on his screen, and soon he was sleeping in the server's spawn area. He woke up and saw he didn't have any netherite armor or stolen weapons. He was in complete shock and speechless.

