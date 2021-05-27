"What the muffin!": Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound swears during a hilarious meltdown on stream and fans can't get enough of it

Popular Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound recently had a hilarious meltdown on stream, even going to the extent of letting fly a barrage of swear words, much to the amusement of fans watching across the globe.

The 24-year old Minecraft star seemed inspired by the exuberant persona of his counterpart Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, as he had a rare raging moment on stream, replete with a stellar dose of rather colorful language.

The hilarious incident took place during a recent stream where he participated in a modded Minecraft Basketball Tournament alongside the likes of Dream, Sapnap and Callahan for an unforgettable game of basketball.

At one particular juncture, GeorgeNotFound flew off his handle upon seeing Callahan's play not being called off, as he expressed his frustration via the following incomprehensible mess of words:

the first three “fuckings” are hardly there he doesn’t really finish any of the words in those phrases but you can tell he was trying to say them lol



His hilarious use of the "What the Muffin" catchphrase, which has become synonymous with BadBoyHalo, ended up being a further source of amusement for fans, as the latter simply couldn't resist taking a jibe at GeorgeNotFound's iconic meltdown.

In light of the Minecraft sensation finally being pushed over the edge, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of hilarious reactions.

GeorgeNotFound's foul-mouthed rant during Minecraft Basketball leaves fans in splits

One of the most popular Minecraft streamers today, GeorgeNotFound has amassed a stellar following from fans over the course of his successful streaming career so far.

Be it his ridiculous Minecraft challenges to his wholesome exchanges with fellow members of the beloved Dream SMP, George continues to find himself in the midst of a prolonged purple patch, as his popularity grows from strength to strength with each passing day.

Often known for his affable, docile persona on stream, as compared to his counterparts such as Dream and TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound recently surprised fans and left them in splits, after he let loose his pent-up emotions in one unadulterated moment of rage.

Moreover, the fact that it took a game of Minecraft basketball to finally push him over the edge only added to the hilarity, as fans flocked to Twitter to react to the rare sight of GeorgeNotFound swearing on stream.

With his recent swearing spree winning over the internet, it looks like GeorgeNotFound has once again provided fans with an unforgettable Minecraft moment for the ages.