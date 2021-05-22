Chicken named after Minecraft streamer BadBoyHalo goes viral on Fox News, and fans can't get enough of it

Hilarity recently ensued online after popular Minecraft streamer Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveshosch realized that his namesake happens to be a chicken!

In what is probably one of the most hilariously bizarre occurrences to have taken place on primetime television, a self-described "chicken enthusiast" recently revealed on Fox News that she had named her pet rooster after none other than BadBoyHalo.

After this unexpected mention on the news channel, the popular streamer found himself on the Twitter trending page. He reacted to the development with a tongue-in-cheek response that invited a slew of hilarious reactions from fans online:

That’s right I’ve been a chicken this whole time! — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) May 22, 2021

The incident took place during a recent segment on Fox News, where host Tucker Carlson interacted with "chicken enthusiast" and former contestant on "The Bachelor," Tiara Soliem.

The duo addressed recent guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control regarding Salmonella outbreaks being possibly linked to backyard poultry.

On being asked what the name of the pet chicken she was holding in her arms was, Tiara came up with an unexpected answer that sent Minecraft fans into a collective meltdown online:

"No, no, this is not Sheila. This is BadBoyHalo, one of the roosters that I hatched back in February."

Her answer not only ended up leaving show host Tucker Carlson bewildered but also invited a plethora of humorous reactions online.

Quackity, Skeppy, and more react as the "BadBoyHalo chicken" steals the show on Fox News

One of the most notable Minecraft streamers today, BadBoyHalo is known for producing popular content such as in-game challenges, puzzles, and Bedwars. He also frequently streams alongside the likes of Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed, Clay "Dream", and more.

An integral part of the Dream SMP, the 26-year old has, throughout his career, successfully achieved a perfect blend between being a family-friendly streamer and a highly entertaining one, further amplifying his popularity among fans.

He recently found himself dominating the Twitter trending page in light of the chicken escapade on Fox News.

Tiara Soliem also took to Instagram to confirm that "BadBoyHalo" is the only chicken in her flock with a Minecraft name:

this is what the chicken lady said about her badboyhalo chicken!!!! pic.twitter.com/LK5su7M7p0 — Buggie ! (@Buggielove5) May 22, 2021

Here are some reactions online, as fans and streamers such as Skeppy, Alexis "Quackity" Alex, and more flocked to Twitter in hordes to react to BadBoyHalo's new avatar:

can’t wait to meet up with badboyhalo 😋🍽 pic.twitter.com/zsyDzF4Kr4 — Skeppy (@Skeppy) May 22, 2021

Is this Egg Lore? — Skeppy (@Skeppy) May 22, 2021

WHAT — Skeppy (@Skeppy) May 22, 2021

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WHAT EH FUCK — Quackity (@Quackity) May 22, 2021

PUFFY SAW THE BADBOYHALO CHICKEN CLIP pic.twitter.com/vJrZAKn2SK — Dolphin ^-^ (@urfavglasscup) May 22, 2021

badboyhalo is now a cock — Vurb 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JustVurb) May 22, 2021

you’re a cock in this video — Punz (@Punztw) May 22, 2021

BADBOYHALO CHICKEN ARC — Skeppy but red | TEAM TNT WINNERS POV 🧨🧨 (@imburgers_) May 22, 2021

man confused out of his mind pic.twitter.com/jwsjHsRtar — gracie?? (@gralivski) May 22, 2021

i mean we all knew u were a chicken but not in this literal sense — Frippeyh (@Frippeyh) May 22, 2021

you already know this girl's daughter named their chicken and the mom didnt question it for long — ATA (@arttoanimation) May 22, 2021

EGG LORE FINALLY EXPLAINED LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO — idaala💥•﹃• (@vbadgeppy) May 22, 2021

BADBOYHALO CHICKEN IS REAL pic.twitter.com/Lye040mAJD — karina (is sleeping rn zzz) (@kribsoot) May 22, 2021

HIS FACE WHEN SHE SAID BADBOYHALO?!?! HE LOOKED SO DEVASTATED HELP MEEEE pic.twitter.com/B0GAqH2Rbz — ivy ⛅️ (@ivysketches) May 22, 2021

With fans having a collective meltdown at the incident above, it looks like BadBoyHalo's star status seems to extend way beyond the sphere of Minecraft, even sharing center stage with a chicken.