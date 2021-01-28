Minecraft star "Skeppy's" stream deleted after he almost says the R-word after a few drinks

Zak Ahmed, popularly known as Skeppy recently found himself under heat from the online community. While on a stream, he almost used the R slur while reading out comments. Although, he didn't utter the word, his stream was deleted nevertheless, in an attempt to keep controversy at bay.

Skeppy is known for his Minecraft videos. His recent content revolves around putting up a large group of players to a challenge in Minecraft, but in his early days, he mostly made content trolling hackers on different Minecraft servers. He's also made a few Minecraft videos with Darryl Noveschosch also known as BadBoyHalo.

Skeppy's stream deleted after he almost uses the R-word

for everyone who's not watching or is confused, here's exactly what happened.

skeppy was reading chat after taking a few shots (he mentioned he's a lightweight), and almost said the r slur as he was reading chat. he went on to apologise multiple times and mentioned he (1/2) — mars ᵕ̈ (@geostwt) January 28, 2021

What transpired on the stream wasn't too complicated. Skeppy, who admitted to being a lightweight, was reading a few chats on his stream while having a few drinks. While reading these chats, he almost ended up uttering the R-slur on stream. Although he did apologise for it, it didn't stop the controversy from spreading.

felt bad, and he was really nervous. he said he's gonna regret this, and continued apologising. please don't clip any of this as he said he doesn't really want it to be on the internet.

that's all, please don't take things out of context.

(2/2) — mars ᵕ̈ (@geostwt) January 28, 2021

The stream was deleted later on though. He did request his viewers to not clip the stream but that wasn't the case. Apparently the section has been clipped and is available on the internet as per other Twitter users.

Unfortunately it’s already been clipped from what I saw (R slur moment), I thought people would be more considerate and respectful... — ❣︎S͜͡s͜͡o͜͡f͜͡t͜͡y͜͡❣︎ (@Su_softy) January 28, 2021

He faced backlash for drinking too much on the stream despite of being a lightweight. According to a few Twitter users, he should have apparently paced himself while on the stream. Another user called out the ones defending him for uttering slurs on stream.

yall really defending them saying slurs now?? God the day minecraft youtubers stop trending is the day I finally feel peace. — Roxanne (@bnuuyy) January 28, 2021

Understanding that the audience base for most streams are usually children or young adults, this user was quick to point out that Skeppy was being irresponsible by drinking on stream. This statement comes from the fact that most of these viewers look up to streamers as their role models.

doesn't matter. its still a slur he should know better. its irresponsible enough drinking on stream to your child audience. — Roxanne (@bnuuyy) January 28, 2021

Although there is another side of the internet which is actually supportive of the fact that Skeppy stopped himself before he could go on to use the slur. They were also disappointed with the fact that people were easily offended about anything and everything.

people are snowflakes, it honestly hurts my head to hear someone is getting hate for ALMOST saying the r word while drunk — Jordy (@NotChiev) January 28, 2021

Some people are also saying it wasn't Skeppy's fault because he was reading a chat.

also people saying “it shouldn’t be in his vocabulary” he was reading chat so and he didnt know what the message said so its not exactly his fault?? — « rowan?? » (@sp00nnb0y) January 28, 2021

This is something similar to what Tyler "Ninja" Belvins had to speak about in an interview with New York Times a couple of days back. He went on to mention that people said whatever they felt like on the internet because their anonymity was protected online. People could say whatever they wanted to without any repercussions. However, if a streamer would happen to read out those hate comments on their stream, they could potentially face a ban.