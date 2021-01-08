Minecraft star "Skeppy" breaks Twitter after announcing his first livestream in over 40 days

Recently, YouTuber Zak “Skeppy” Ahmad ended up stunning his fans and garnering a huge reaction on Twitter after he announced his first YouTube live stream in forty days.
Over recent months, Skeppy’s YouTube streams have been irregular after consistent jokes/rumors about him dating fellow YouTuber Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch. He had made a return to YouTube streaming around the end of November when the mysterious magician “Ricardo” appeared to take over his stream.
The jokes about Skeppy dating BadBoyHalo are a result of the two friends/YouTubers having a long history of spouse-like arguments. Moreover, the two YouTubers often jokingly end up flirting with each other although they are not actually in a relationship.
Twitter Skeppy announces his return to live streaming after 40-day hiatus
The two YouTubers were collectively shipped under the name “SkepHalo,” a term that was recently trending on Twitter as well. Apparently, this was a result of Skeppy featuring in one of Alexis “Quackity,” BadBoyHalo and Karl Jacobs’ streams. He ended up calling BadBoyHalo a “b*tch-boy,” as the two got into a slight altercation.
With both the YouTubers being very close friends, this led to a plethora of jokes, as people on Twitter began to speak about how Skeppy was “feeling jealous.”
This was followed by Skeppy’s announcement on Twitter that he will be soon be returning to stream on YouTube.
Of course, he had already said on the stream that he would be going live “tomorrow at 6pm EST.”
Overall, Skeppy and BadBoyHalo are very close, with quite a few fans/viewers almost convinced that the two are in a relationship.
However, Skeppy talked about how the two only joked about the situation - something he said he will stop as a result of some of his viewers taking it seriously.
Regardless, people on Twitter have urged Skeppy to try and win BadBoyHalo back after their recent disagreement.
Even though the argument itself was in good spirits, Skeppy has been urged by fans to try and “make up” with BadBoyHalo.
While that may or may not happen, fans will be pleased to see that Skeppy has returned to live streaming again.Published 08 Jan 2021, 18:47 IST