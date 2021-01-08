Minecraft star "Skeppy" breaks Twitter after announcing his first livestream in over 40 days

Recently, YouTuber Zak “Skeppy” Ahmad ended up stunning his fans and garnering a huge reaction on Twitter after he announced his first YouTube live stream in forty days.

Over recent months, Skeppy’s YouTube streams have been irregular after consistent jokes/rumors about him dating fellow YouTuber Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch. He had made a return to YouTube streaming around the end of November when the mysterious magician “Ricardo” appeared to take over his stream.

The jokes about Skeppy dating BadBoyHalo are a result of the two friends/YouTubers having a long history of spouse-like arguments. Moreover, the two YouTubers often jokingly end up flirting with each other although they are not actually in a relationship.

Twitter Skeppy announces his return to live streaming after 40-day hiatus

The two YouTubers were collectively shipped under the name “SkepHalo,” a term that was recently trending on Twitter as well. Apparently, this was a result of Skeppy featuring in one of Alexis “Quackity,” BadBoyHalo and Karl Jacobs’ streams. He ended up calling BadBoyHalo a “b*tch-boy,” as the two got into a slight altercation.

live tomorrow at 6pm est rt — Skeppy (@Skeppy) January 8, 2021

With both the YouTubers being very close friends, this led to a plethora of jokes, as people on Twitter began to speak about how Skeppy was “feeling jealous.”

Image via Twitter Trends

This was followed by Skeppy’s announcement on Twitter that he will be soon be returning to stream on YouTube.

so let’s sum it up for the twitter description guy. #SKEPHALO



GTA V stream. Skeppy calls Karl and Quackity and tells the stream that BadBoyHalo is a “bitch boy.” Everyone is heartbroken. Skeppy gets super jealous he announced that he will be streaming after a 40-day hiatus. https://t.co/kaQBDQUTPS — Night Sky (@trantophy) January 8, 2021

Of course, he had already said on the stream that he would be going live “tomorrow at 6pm EST.”

LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOO IT ISNT GOING TO BE ONE MONTH AGO pic.twitter.com/EsXlnrt6A1 — Moody ∇🦋∇ (@skeppyxbad) January 8, 2021

BITCH ISTG IF U DONT SHOW UP pic.twitter.com/LUpwwDpo3T — Ari ; skeppy stream tmr ?? (@ar1c0re) January 8, 2021

Overall, Skeppy and BadBoyHalo are very close, with quite a few fans/viewers almost convinced that the two are in a relationship.

ok young man badboyhalo needs to be home 🏡 by 9 🕰 and no later, you got that? no funny business this time. Okay, you two have fun — Velvet (@VelvetIsCake) January 8, 2021

I CANT WATCH IT IMA BE ON A ROAD TRIP I AM GOIBF TONDISINGAGREAT — Lu loves Nova (@Skeppysimp1) January 8, 2021

However, Skeppy talked about how the two only joked about the situation - something he said he will stop as a result of some of his viewers taking it seriously.

how much y'all wanna bet he's gonna forget LMAO pic.twitter.com/nCMSZBNwiM — vik ♡'s bad and skeppy (@ishipskephalo) January 8, 2021

I’m gonna pretend that I didn’t see the last tweet pic.twitter.com/mEFK97kHfr — MariInnit (@mariel_uwu_) January 8, 2021

Regardless, people on Twitter have urged Skeppy to try and win BadBoyHalo back after their recent disagreement.

/tphere BadBoyHalo — Skeppy (@Skeppy) January 4, 2021

Please win him back skeppy please my SkepHalo heart is quivering rn 😳 — Connor Pugs (@connorpugs) January 8, 2021

Even though the argument itself was in good spirits, Skeppy has been urged by fans to try and “make up” with BadBoyHalo.

Fans of YouTubers Skeppy and Badboyhalo are going through a range of emotions after the pair had a slight altercation during fellow creative r Quackity’s latest livestream, prompting Skeppy to declare that he will go live ‘tomorrow at 6pm EST’ — lilac (@thatlilacbetta) January 8, 2021

Ok it better be a badboyhalo kissing simulator stream ... — Connor Pugs (@connorpugs) January 8, 2021

While that may or may not happen, fans will be pleased to see that Skeppy has returned to live streaming again.