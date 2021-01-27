Twitter attempts to cancel Ninja after his message for parents goes viral

Ninja recently delivered a tailor-made message for all the parents out there, and the internet has responded.

Tyler "Ninja" Belvins is probably one of the most controversial streamers out there today. There's practically nothing that Ninja says that doesn't receive backlash. He's been pretty vocal about a lot of things, but more often than not, the internet hasn't responded kindly to him.

Recently, in an interview with New York Times, Ninja made a statement on how it's important for parents to parent their kids, and that's something which drew a lot of heat towards him. While the response to the question posed to him was apt, the internet thought otherwise.

Ninja's message for parents

It is not my job to sit down and make a video with all of my audiences and do a lesson on civil rights and how to not be a racist. I show that I am a good person through my actions and how I treat people and those around me, every. Single. Day. — Ninja (@Ninja) January 26, 2021

According to Ninja, streaming is a very tedious job. And when it comes to the internet, there are a lot of people who say a lot of things without having to face any repercussions. The anonymity that the internet provides is more of a shield to these internet trolls, and they make the most of it.

Ninja: *says literally anything in support of Black Lives/PoC



The internet: SHUT UP AND STICK TO GAMING



Ninja: It isn't my job to educate others on civil rights/racism



The internet: HOW CAN YOU STAY QUIET?



my dude cannot win. — texa (@texatv) January 26, 2021

In the interview with New York Times, Ninja responded to the question of how to mitigate toxic internet behaviour by saying that people say a lot of things from behind their screens without any consequences. They are downright threatening to women, and they're racist. However, he also said that it wasn't his job to educate his viewers, who were mainly young adults.

Advertisement

He also addressed the fact that parents needed to educate their children on white privilege and how racism works. Because, if his viewers took to racial slurs on his channel, responding to them would mean giving them attention, which may often be detrimental to himself as well.

Now, since he's refused to apparently educate his viewers on white privilege and racism, the internet resorted to calling him racist.

If ANY of these people tweeting actually watched Ninja stream, they’d know how many times he’s spoken out about issues of racism, white privilege, and having zero tolerance for racism in his games or channel. He DOES his part. He just isn’t holding a seminar on the topic. https://t.co/5ah5beXNDu — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) January 26, 2021

The internet has always responded to whatever Ninja has had to say in a very negative way. However, there were many people who came to his rescue, including his wife. He's been very vocal about the BLM movement and has always spoken up against hate and bigotry.

Advertisement

I wanted to record a video but Twitter is cucking me. Anyway @ninja has been one of my coolest friends in the industry he's done alot for me and many other content creators. He is a stand up guy and he has defended me on many occasions from hate and bigotry. — 👑KingRichard👑 (@KingRichard) January 26, 2021

Ninja is not racist.

He's one of the best influencer out there that raises his voice against injustice

Also I remember when in the whole month of Ramadan Ninja used to eat his food on stream without the cam

As he was respecting the Muslim community and viewers who were fasting... — That Luckless Guy (@ArfatSheikh46) January 26, 2021

Yeah people give him a lot of shit he doesn’t deserve for sure. Seems like anyone will point out anything about him to get a headline. The first time we played together I really felt bad for all the shit he gets. My chat was unbearable with nasty comments and I don’t get it. — sF diego (@diegosaurs) January 26, 2021

Although he's a role model for many, he still won't be able to have as much of an impact on a young adult as their parent would be. So calling Ninja out for this is rather weird and silly. Again, this goes to show how the internet behaves when it comes to being toxic and difficult to work with.