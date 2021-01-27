Twitter attempts to cancel Ninja after his message for parents goes viral

Ninja recently delivered a tailor-made message for all the parents out there, and the internet has responded.
Tyler "Ninja" Belvins is probably one of the most controversial streamers out there today. There's practically nothing that Ninja says that doesn't receive backlash. He's been pretty vocal about a lot of things, but more often than not, the internet hasn't responded kindly to him.
Recently, in an interview with New York Times, Ninja made a statement on how it's important for parents to parent their kids, and that's something which drew a lot of heat towards him. While the response to the question posed to him was apt, the internet thought otherwise.
Ninja's message for parents
According to Ninja, streaming is a very tedious job. And when it comes to the internet, there are a lot of people who say a lot of things without having to face any repercussions. The anonymity that the internet provides is more of a shield to these internet trolls, and they make the most of it.
In the interview with New York Times, Ninja responded to the question of how to mitigate toxic internet behaviour by saying that people say a lot of things from behind their screens without any consequences. They are downright threatening to women, and they're racist. However, he also said that it wasn't his job to educate his viewers, who were mainly young adults.
He also addressed the fact that parents needed to educate their children on white privilege and how racism works. Because, if his viewers took to racial slurs on his channel, responding to them would mean giving them attention, which may often be detrimental to himself as well.
Now, since he's refused to apparently educate his viewers on white privilege and racism, the internet resorted to calling him racist.
The internet has always responded to whatever Ninja has had to say in a very negative way. However, there were many people who came to his rescue, including his wife. He's been very vocal about the BLM movement and has always spoken up against hate and bigotry.
Although he's a role model for many, he still won't be able to have as much of an impact on a young adult as their parent would be. So calling Ninja out for this is rather weird and silly. Again, this goes to show how the internet behaves when it comes to being toxic and difficult to work with.Published 27 Jan 2021, 23:24 IST