The rise of Grefg: The Fortnite streamer who blew every other streamer out of the water

David "Grefg" Canovas Martinez is a Spanish Fortnite streamer who holds the record for most concurrent viewers on Twitch. This is a record that has been previously held by the likes of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Grefg broke Ninja's record of 616,000 concurrent viewers during his collaboration stream with Drake in December 2020. In the end, he accumulated over 660,000 viewers on his Twitch channel.

Sometime later, Epic Games introduced an in-game cosmetic to reward the Spanish streamer for his place in the Fortnite community. During this skin reveal stream, Grefg knocked the stats out of the park.

With a staggering concurrent viewer count of over 2.4 million people, Grefg broke his own record by quite a margin.

Grefg's rise as a Fortnite Streamer

Born in April 24, 1997, Grefg is a Fortnite streamer and the owner of Team Heretics. Grefg has also been credited with writing a book. He began his YouTube career back in 2012. At the time, he was more focused on films and produced one with relative success.

Unfortunately, the Spanish streamer did not garner much success after the first film. It stayed that way until 2018, when Fortnite broke out as a popular battle royale game. Grefg made his name by streaming Fornite games during that period, and hasn't looked back since.

On January 11, 2021, Grefg was presented with a great honor. Epic Games added a skin to Fortnite that was inspired by the YouTuber. Grefg did not know at the time that the skin's revelation would break his own record for most concurrent viewers.

With over 2.4 million people tuning in to see the exclusive Grefg skin in Fortnite, the Spanish streamer has secured himself a record that will be extremely difficult to break.

Grefg has worked extremely hard over the years to get to this point. Even without the record for most concurrent viewers, Grefg has always had a steady viewer count on his streams and massive support from his community. It doesn't look like that's going to stop anytime soon. He's fully deserving of all the love and acclaim that's been bestowed upon him.